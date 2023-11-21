Marvel 'Nuked' A Key Loki Season 2 Episode - And The Original Version Sounds Wild

Eric Martin held back from specifying the details for the episode that never was. But he explained MCU's thought process that went into giving it the axe. Though the episode was a favorite of many who were involved, Marvel didn't necessarily feel the same way.

"It was just something that the studio wasn't into," Martin noted. "It would have been one of the stranger things that the MCU had ever done. It was a big swing. It was a really big conceptual swing and I think dramatic swing. When that got nuked, it was funny because that was the thing where people would stop me in the hallways like, 'Oh man, I'm so sorry. Like, that was my favorite episode.'"

Despite the setback, there were no hard feelings about the episode's demise. The story that made it to the screen was instrumental in the overarching plot of the season. Though we may never know what the scrapped episode contained, there is no doubt that the actual penultimate episode did its work. The stakes cannot be higher as the meltdown of the Temporal Loom dooms everything but The Sacred Timeline to annihilation. This plot point is the motivation Loki needs to harness his power over time and do what he needs to in the season finale. Season 2 is a fully realized story that needed every component to work to pull it off.