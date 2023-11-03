Velvet Underground's Song In Loki Season 2 Episode 5 Is Brighter Than You Think

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 — "Science/Fiction"

"Loki" Season 2 may just be the most existential project the Marvel Cinematic Universe has embarked on. Rather than some kind of external threat or villain, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his compatriots must prevent time from literally unraveling while potentially bestowing free will upon a universe that was, for all intents and purposes, pre-ordained. There are many questions laid out on the table, and the song Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) listens to in "Loki" Season 2, Episode 5 ("Science/Fiction"), is perfect for such a philosophy.

Sylvie puts on a record from The Velvet Underground and listens to their seminal track, "Oh! Sweet Nuthin'," as reality spaghettifies around her, which is far grosser than most anything we've seen in the MCU before. On a purely audio level, the song fits the tone of the scene perfectly. It's a downbeat vibe, as the singer discusses the poor lives of Jimmy Brown, Polly May, and others with unfortunate lots in life. This leads to the chorus with the line, "She ain't got nothin' at all," which describes Sylvie to a T.

However, "Oh! Sweet Nuthin'" has optimism within its verses, too. Toward the end of the track, the drums build and the guitar rips into a reprisal of "She ain't got nothin' at all." All of a sudden, that line takes on a more positive connotation. Rather than being depressed that one has nothing, one can rejoice that they've seen rock bottom and can now create something wholly anew. That's a key part of Loki and Sylvie's development toward the end of the episode.