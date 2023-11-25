Ezra Miller's Flash Has One Last Cameo In A DCU Prequel

With "The Flash" finally crashing into theaters over the summer to middling reviews, a disastrous global box-office haul, and an audience patiently awaiting an inevitable reboot from DC Films CEO James Gunn, it's safe to say that many people assumed that Ezra Miller's Barry Allen had finally crossed the finish line. Yet the infamously embattled actor's iteration of the character has surprisingly already returned to the DCEU in a (seemingly) canon comic book prequel to "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

Released by DC at the end of October, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Special #1" delivers a 64-page prelude to the upcoming feature film — which will almost certainly bring the DCEU to an abrupt and final close when it debuts December 22, 2023. Miller's Allen appears alongside illustrated versions of Jason Momoa's Aquaman and Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman in a sequence that resembles the opening scenes of "The Flash." The three heroes unite to stop a superweapon, giving DCEU fans one of the few moments of genuine Justice League action they'll ever receive from the decade-long project.

Fans of the Zack Snyder era of the Warner Bros.-DC Comics venture may hope that this story proves the potential for some aspects of the previous universe (such as its cast) to remain in place. Unfortunately for those fans, recent reports indicate Gunn wants to build his "Justice League" from scratch.