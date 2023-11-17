The Curse Of Oak Island: Is Marty Lagina A Lawyer? Not Exactly
Those who follow "The Curse of Oak Island" closely know that Marty Lagina has a surprising amount of knowledge in the realm of law. The treasure hunter's legal prowess comes in handy from time to time when it comes to interpreting laws related to Oak Island. Lagina has such an intimate grasp on the subject, in fact, that some viewers might assume that he is or once was a professional lawyer in his career outside of the series. However, that isn't exactly the case.
It's true that Lagina actually did study law during his education, and he even has a law degree from the University of Michigan. However, he's never actually practiced law in any professional capacity. Instead, the explorer has opted to use his legal knowledge to inform his other pursuits, including his steadfast dedication to uncovering the secrets of Oak Island. "I've had the good fortune to do lots of fun and interesting things," he told the University of Michigan's Law Quadrangle. "I don't think any of it would have been possible without my law degree giving me the knowledge and confidence to pursue my interests. Getting up in the morning eager to go to work — that's success."
Marty Lagina has a bunch of ventures
While Marty Lagina may not be a lawyer, his professional career outside of starring on a popular History series is quite varied. Notably, Lagina has long been a participant in the energy industry, alongside his "The Curse of Oak Island" teammate Craig Tester. The pair studied at Michigan Technological University together and later started an oil and gas company called Terra Energy. Eventually, the pair pivoted to the renewable energy scene and co-founded Heritage Sustainable Energy, a wind farm developer that is still in business to this day.
With experience in both law and engineering, Lagina already has quite a varied resume. However, his entrepreneurial efforts don't stop there. He also owns a winery called Mari Vineyards, which specializes in creating Italian-style wines. "Wine is in my blood — nel sangue, as my Italian grandmother would say," Lagina told the University of Michigan's Law Quadrangle.
Even "The Curse of Oak Island" isn't technically Lagina's only venture related to the island. Outside of the series, he owns a stake in Oak Island Tours along with several of his colleagues, including his brother Rick. Suffice it to say, Marty Lagina has quite a busy life both on and off of "The Curse of Oak Island."