The Curse Of Oak Island: Is Marty Lagina A Lawyer? Not Exactly

Those who follow "The Curse of Oak Island" closely know that Marty Lagina has a surprising amount of knowledge in the realm of law. The treasure hunter's legal prowess comes in handy from time to time when it comes to interpreting laws related to Oak Island. Lagina has such an intimate grasp on the subject, in fact, that some viewers might assume that he is or once was a professional lawyer in his career outside of the series. However, that isn't exactly the case.

It's true that Lagina actually did study law during his education, and he even has a law degree from the University of Michigan. However, he's never actually practiced law in any professional capacity. Instead, the explorer has opted to use his legal knowledge to inform his other pursuits, including his steadfast dedication to uncovering the secrets of Oak Island. "I've had the good fortune to do lots of fun and interesting things," he told the University of Michigan's Law Quadrangle. "I don't think any of it would have been possible without my law degree giving me the knowledge and confidence to pursue my interests. Getting up in the morning eager to go to work — that's success."