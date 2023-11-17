Frasier Fantasy: The Unhinged '90s Sitcom Game You Didn't Know Existed

"Frasier Fantasy" could be viewed as part of a renaissance for the character, as he's also the subject of a new continuation series, titled simply "Frasier" on Paramount+. But fans can finally fill the shoes of the iconic radio host, as he utilizes Freudian slaps and gets into a staring contest with Eddie the dog. There are all kinds of references to the TV show, rewarding longtime viewers.

And the consensus is that the game is a hit. A trailer for the RPG on YouTube is flooded with positive comments, such as this from @somecuriosities, "Loved loved LOVED IT! Had such a rotten day but this put a huge smile on my face. The Boss battles? Hilarious!" But the real mark that "Frasier Fantasy" has made it came in the comments on the game's website. One user put the game onto a legit GameBoy color cartridge, courtesy of the Etsy shop, GeekTechCreations, meaning the person can play the game on a GameBoy rather than a computer. It's a brave new world when it comes to ROM hacks entering the physical space, and the creator of "Frasier Fantasy" was delighted to hear it.

Of course, you don't have to go through the trouble of putting the game on a cartridge. You can play it 100% free online and embark on the adventure of a lifetime, assuming your life is often filled with dinner parties featuring pearl-handled silverware sets.