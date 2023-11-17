Frasier Fantasy: The Unhinged '90s Sitcom Game You Didn't Know Existed
For many years, it was common practice for popular TV shows, from "Beavis and Butt-Head" to "The Simpsons," to get video game adaptations. But "Frasier" never got an official one, which makes sense given how the sitcom was more focused on high-brow wit than action-packed shenanigans. That's why "Frasier" fans should thank their lucky stars Edward La Barbera gave the world what it so desperately needed — "Frasier Fantasy," a mock-up of "Frasier" in the form of an RPG GameBoy Color game.
Taking cues from both "Frasier" and "Final Fantasy," "Frasier Fantasy" has all the hallmarks of a classic sitcom episode. Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) wants to host a dinner party to show off his fancy silverware set, but before he can do so, there are various tasks he has to get out of the way. He has to get his grape scissors from his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce), and do his radio program. It's an incredible fan-made game that's still playable online, but you may have even more fun downloading it and giving it the true GameBoy experience.
Frasier Fantasy has all the callbacks and inside jokes one could want
"Frasier Fantasy" could be viewed as part of a renaissance for the character, as he's also the subject of a new continuation series, titled simply "Frasier" on Paramount+. But fans can finally fill the shoes of the iconic radio host, as he utilizes Freudian slaps and gets into a staring contest with Eddie the dog. There are all kinds of references to the TV show, rewarding longtime viewers.
And the consensus is that the game is a hit. A trailer for the RPG on YouTube is flooded with positive comments, such as this from @somecuriosities, "Loved loved LOVED IT! Had such a rotten day but this put a huge smile on my face. The Boss battles? Hilarious!" But the real mark that "Frasier Fantasy" has made it came in the comments on the game's website. One user put the game onto a legit GameBoy color cartridge, courtesy of the Etsy shop, GeekTechCreations, meaning the person can play the game on a GameBoy rather than a computer. It's a brave new world when it comes to ROM hacks entering the physical space, and the creator of "Frasier Fantasy" was delighted to hear it.
Of course, you don't have to go through the trouble of putting the game on a cartridge. You can play it 100% free online and embark on the adventure of a lifetime, assuming your life is often filled with dinner parties featuring pearl-handled silverware sets.