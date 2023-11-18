Frasier: Why Eve's Friend Siobhan Looks So Familiar
Frasier Crane has long been unlucky in love. That's been evident since his days on "Cheers," when Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) left him at the altar, and at the onset of "Frasier," when his marriage to Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) dissolved. Frasier dates countless women over the course of his series, showcasing the talents of Amy Brenneman, Jean Smart, and Felicity Huffman, among other impressive actresses. Frasier ultimately decamps to Chicago to be with Charlotte (Laura Linney).
In the opening moments of the ongoing "Frasier" reboot, Boston's prodigal therapist confirms that his relationship with Charlotte is over. It isn't until Episode 6, however, that the series delves into Frasier's dating life. In typical "Frasier" fashion, this happens via a farcical blind date setup, in which Frasier and his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) both vie for the affection of June (June Diane Raphael). That is, until Frasier's actual blind date arrives at the door. A cultured and beautiful opera singer, Siobhan complements Frasier perfectly. She even arrives with a bottle of sherry in tow. Frasier tries to scheme his way into dating both women, but they overhear his plan and leave in a huff.
Siobhan is played by Jacqueline Obradors, who has been acting since the 1990s. Here are some of her best-known roles.
Six Days, Seven Nights (1998)
Jacqueline Obradors made her on-screen debut in 1992 in an episode of the teen sitcom "Parker Lewis Can't Lose." More single-episode appearances followed in shows like "Murder She Wrote" and "The John Larroquette Show." In 1998, she secured her biggest role to date in the adventure romance film "Six Days, Seven Nights."
"Six Days, Seven Nights" stars Anne Heche as Robin, a magazine editor on vacation with her boyfriend, Frank (David Schwimmer), on the South Pacific island of Makatea. When Robin has to decamp to nearby Tahiti for a work assignment, she must enlist the curmudgeonly pilot Quinn (Harrison Ford) to fly her there. The single-engine lemon is no match for stormy weather, and the pair get trapped on a deserted island, where they contend with isolation, pirates, and each other.
Meanwhile, back on Makatea, Frank and Quinn's girlfriend, Angelica, provide some low-stakes comedy. Angelica, played by Obradors as an island sexpot, seduces Frank. For her performance, Obradors earned a Blockbuster Entertainment Award nomination for favorite supporting actress. She later reunited with Ford in the 2009 drama "Crossing Over."
Tortilla Soup (2001)
Directed by María Ripoll, 2001's "Tortilla Soup" is a Hispanic-American retelling of Ang Lee's Taiwanese-American film, "Eat Drink Man Woman." The ensemble cast is led by Hector Elizondo as Martin Naranjo, a semi-retired chef who continues to cook elaborate meals despite having lost his senses of taste and smell.
A widower, Martin lives with his three adult daughters: Maribel (Tamara Mello), the youngest and most rebellious, Leticia (Elizabeth Peña), a conservative and religious science teacher, and Carmen (Jacqueline Obradors), who adopted her father's fiery temper and love for food. Carmen gave up her cooking dreams at her father's behest, instead achieving a successful career as a business consultant.
Playing Carmen also turned Obradors into a more frequent cook herself. "I hadn't cooked much before landing the role, and I took lessons from Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger, consummate L.A. chefs specializing in Mexican and Latin fare," the actress told Hollywood.com. "Everything from how you wash it and how you cut it. And everything with your hands. It was really beautiful, and I found myself really wanting to get in there with the food, and now I use my hands all the time. It's really fulfilling. I love it now."
NYPD Blue (2001)
The same year that Jacqueline Obradors starred in "Tortilla Soup," she made her debut as Detective Rita Ortiz on "NYPD Blue." It would end up being Obradors' longest-running role to date; she played the detective in a total of 80 episodes from 2001 to 2005, appearing in the police procedural's final four seasons.
Rita first transfers from Vice in the middle of Season 9, partly because her husband, assistant district attorney Don Harrison (Stan Cahill), is uncomfortable watching her participate in undercover work. Indeed, Harrison proves to be controlling in multiple aspects of their relationship. It's revealed that Harrison is cheating on Ortiz, leading to emotionally draining divorce proceedings in which Harrison falsely claims that Ortiz had been cheating, as well. Harrison is ultimately murdered by his girlfriend's husband.
For her performance, Obradors was nominated for an ALMA Award for outstanding supporting actress in 2002. That same year she earned an ALMA nomination for "Tortilla Soup."
While she was a cast member on "NYPD Blue," Obradors stayed busy with other projects. She appeared in the Vin Diesel-starring "A Man Apart" in 2003, as well as the Wesley Snipes-starring "Unstoppable" in 2004.
Freddie (2005)
The same year that Jacqueline Obradors left "NYPD Blue," she started her next gig on the short-lived sitcom, "Freddie." Created, executive produced, and starring Freddie Prinze Jr., the show follows womanizing chef Freddie Moreno (Prinze), who lives in Chicago along with his sister, Sofia (Obradors), his buddy, Chris (Brian Austin Green), his sister-in-law (Mädchen Amick), his niece (Chloe Suazo), and his grandmother (Jenny Gago). Sofia is a newly single mother and medical student.
The experience was liberating for Prinze, who felt stifled by the demands of big-budget studio films. "I never enjoyed the experience," he told AOL. "The only fun I ever had was working for Miramax and making independent films." Prinze continued, "If I'm not passionate about doing something [then] I don't want to do it. TV affords me control, freedom, and fun."
Unfortunately, that passion didn't translate for critics, who summarily panned the program for its tired jokes and cookie-cutter cliches. It was canceled after one season and has a 6% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Still, critics agreed that Obradors was a high point. In one forgiving review, the Los Angeles Times' Robert Lloyd wrote, "When it is not attempting to get jiggy, the show — especially in Prinze's scenes with sister Obradors and niece Suazo — has a quietness to it that's quite surprising and surprisingly real."
Writing for New York Magazine, John Leonard was less generous. "I will watch Jacqueline Obradors in anything," he wrote, "except 'Freddie.'"
Bosch (2019)
With "NYPD Blue," Jacqueline Obradors established herself as a crime procedural fixture, appearing in episodes of "Cold Case," "Grimm," and "NCIS." In 2019, she joined the cast of "Bosch" as Detective Christina Vega, a transfer from robbery to homicide who is partnered with Rondell Pierce (DaJuan Johnson).
Obradors served as a recurring cast member in Seasons 5, 6, and 7, ultimately appearing in 25 episodes between 2019 and 2021. In 2023, she reprised the role of Vega in two Season 2 episodes of the sequel series, "Bosch: Legacy."
Recently, Obrador's career hasn't been all detective work and investigations. In 2020, the actress had a small role in the "Groundhog Day"-inspired film, "Palm Springs," starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioto. She plays Pia Wilder, the mother of the bride in the film's unending wedding celebration. Earlier in 2023, she appeared in two episodes of Amazon's "Daisy Jones & the Six" as Lucia, the mother of Camila (Camila Alvarez).