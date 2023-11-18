Frasier: Why Eve's Friend Siobhan Looks So Familiar

Frasier Crane has long been unlucky in love. That's been evident since his days on "Cheers," when Diane Chambers (Shelley Long) left him at the altar, and at the onset of "Frasier," when his marriage to Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) dissolved. Frasier dates countless women over the course of his series, showcasing the talents of Amy Brenneman, Jean Smart, and Felicity Huffman, among other impressive actresses. Frasier ultimately decamps to Chicago to be with Charlotte (Laura Linney).

In the opening moments of the ongoing "Frasier" reboot, Boston's prodigal therapist confirms that his relationship with Charlotte is over. It isn't until Episode 6, however, that the series delves into Frasier's dating life. In typical "Frasier" fashion, this happens via a farcical blind date setup, in which Frasier and his son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott) both vie for the affection of June (June Diane Raphael). That is, until Frasier's actual blind date arrives at the door. A cultured and beautiful opera singer, Siobhan complements Frasier perfectly. She even arrives with a bottle of sherry in tow. Frasier tries to scheme his way into dating both women, but they overhear his plan and leave in a huff.

Siobhan is played by Jacqueline Obradors, who has been acting since the 1990s. Here are some of her best-known roles.