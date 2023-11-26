Star Wars: Admiral Thrawn's Creator Has An Ahsoka Theory That Makes Total Sense

Grand Admiral Thrawn's (Lars Mikkelsen) transition to live action in "Ahsoka" was a long time coming. The character was first created by Timothy Zahn, who wrote the Thrawn trilogy in the '90s. The first book, "Heir to the Empire," was a touchstone for many, which is why Star Wars showrunner Dave Filoni incorporated the character in what many consider the best Star Wars series, "Rebels."

"You couldn't have grown up a Star Wars fan without encountering Thrawn in 'Heir to the Empire,'" Filoni told Entertainment Weekly. "It was a dark time when there weren't any more movies, and it blew our minds that there could be more." In what is no longer a lawless time, many Star Wars properties now explore different avenues, but Thrawn is still a source of great fascination. Zahn himself has been open about his appreciation for resurrecting Thrawn and even had an "Ahsoka" theory of his own regarding the character.

"Zahn's take on Thrawn's goals in #Ahsoka: Everything flows from his motivation to help the Chiss," writer Nate Manning tweeted after seeing Zahn speak at Twin Cities Con. "He believes the New Republic won't be able to help that goal so bringing the Empire back is the only way." In the series that aired on Disney+, Thrawn is as closed off as ever. He keeps his plans close to the chest, a move that is entirely in character for the Chiss.