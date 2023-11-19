Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Which Chiptune Song Plays In Episode 8?
Boasting a story that features much of the same wacky flavor and goofy charm that have made the "Scott Pilgrim" comics and their movie adaptation so memorable, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" merges the two into something familiar yet wholly different in the new Netflix series based on the works of Bryan O'Malley and Edgar Wright.
Even so, the ending of the mini-series still wraps things up on a happy note for pretty much every character in the series, despite its differences from the source material. Fitting to its heavy video game influences, the finale wraps up with a chiptune version of a popular song. However, if you're racking your brain to figure out exactly what electronic cover was playing when "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" wrapped up with its epilogue, that's probably because it's a pretty well-known song from a famed rock group.
The song that closes out "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys, and the chiptune cover of the song is performed by the pop-electronic band Anamanaguchi. Furthermore, if it seems to be especially fitting in this context, that's because this isn't the first popular film or TV series to wrap things up with the song.
The song has played out the final moments of other popular films
If you've seen Paul Thomas Anderson's seminal sophomore effort, "Boogie Nights," you'll know that the sprawling porn epic closes out with a very similar epilogue. "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys plays as we see where the surviving characters find themselves after the bloody and tumultuous events of the film's second half.
On a much, much lighter note, the star-studded feel-good romantic comedy, "Love, Actually," also closes out in a similar fashion. Once again, we see where the film's many characters have ended up. Some of the endings are happy, while others are bittersweet, but either way, they're accompanied by "God Only Knows."
Still, on a note that brings the song closer to the medium that so heavily inspired "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off," many gamers will also recall that the song appears in 1920s Columbia in "Bioshock Infinite" and is an early hint that Elizabeth (Courtnee Draper) is able to time travel, opening rifts to dimensions from the past, present and future.
On top of these other pop culture staples, however, the song has also been covered dozens of times by artists like Bryan Adams, Michael Buble, and Olivia Newton-John, on top of groups like Pentatonix and Wilson Phillips. Furthermore, the fact that the song remains so beloved nearly six decades after its initial release is just a testament to the talent of The Beach Boys' brilliant Brian Wilson.