Scott Pilgrim Takes Off: Which Chiptune Song Plays In Episode 8?

Boasting a story that features much of the same wacky flavor and goofy charm that have made the "Scott Pilgrim" comics and their movie adaptation so memorable, "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" merges the two into something familiar yet wholly different in the new Netflix series based on the works of Bryan O'Malley and Edgar Wright.

Even so, the ending of the mini-series still wraps things up on a happy note for pretty much every character in the series, despite its differences from the source material. Fitting to its heavy video game influences, the finale wraps up with a chiptune version of a popular song. However, if you're racking your brain to figure out exactly what electronic cover was playing when "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" wrapped up with its epilogue, that's probably because it's a pretty well-known song from a famed rock group.

The song that closes out "Scott Pilgrim Takes Off" is "God Only Knows" by The Beach Boys, and the chiptune cover of the song is performed by the pop-electronic band Anamanaguchi. Furthermore, if it seems to be especially fitting in this context, that's because this isn't the first popular film or TV series to wrap things up with the song.