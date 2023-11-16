Thanksgiving Director Eli Roth Kills Misconceptions Around Horror Movie Censorship - Exclusive

It's not unusual for the Motion Picture Association of America to scrutinize the works of horror filmmakers, especially when it comes to slicing out explicit, NC-17-level gore in movies going for an R rating. But horror maestro Eli Roth has become known for pushing ratings boundaries, kicking off his feature filmmaking career in 2002 with the indie sensation "Cabin Fever" and directing such gorefests as "Hostel," "The Green Inferno," and one of the greatest horror movies never made — until now — "Thanksgiving."

"Thanksgiving," of course, made its smashing debut as a fake trailer featured in Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez's 2007 double feature "Grindhouse." Inspired by 1980s slasher films that Roth and his co-writer, Jeff Rendell, loved growing up, the fake "Thanksgiving" trailer was loaded with ghastly scenes, which the filmmakers naturally expand upon in their new, fully realized film.

The interesting thing is Roth told Looper in an exclusive interview that his encounters with the MPAA over the explicit use of gore aren't what they seem. In fact, Roth said, he's never felt like he's been a target of horror movie censorship.

"People have a real misconception of what it's like to work with the MPAA," he explained. "They're the only organization that has a real conversation with you and treats you like an artist and wants to help you protect your work. It's actually the opposite experience. They're very respectful. They're very nice."