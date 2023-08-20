Marvel's Avengers / X-Men Mashup Team Has A New Villain - But Who Is He?

In Marvel Comics' "Secret Empire" (by Nick Spencer, Steve McNiven, Rod Reis, Daniel Acuna, Andrea Sorrentino, and Travis Lanham), the world was introduced to a tyrant version of Captain America created by Red Skull and the Cosmic Cube to work with Hydra instead of the U.S. Government. The alternate version of Steve Rogers was a Nazi who attempted to shape the world in Hydra's image and was nearly successful in doing so. Despite being killed and bursting into flames after his downfall, there is evidence that the evil Captain America could be the face behind the new Captain Krakoa.

In "Uncanny Avengers" #1, Captain Krakoa tricks X-Men villains Blob and Wildside into gaining access to the pits of Krakoa, where mutants deemed unable to be rehabilitated are still being kept. There, he finds Andrea and Andreas Von Strucker, aka Fenris, the mutant twins of former Hydra leader Baron Von Strucker, who think it's Cyclops coming to rescue them. Hearing Captain Krakoa refer to their family as "great" despite their Nazi ties hints he has an affection for Hydra's history.

Interestingly, the scene immediately following Captain Krakoa's rescue mission features Deadpool and the real Captain America with text that highlights Steve Rogers giving Deadpool a second chance on the newly-formed Avengers team despite having been tricked into killing S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Phil Coulson during "Secret Empire." The blatant mention of the 2017 event immediately following Captain Krakoa's meeting with the Von Strucker children sure feels like a hint that evil Steve is behind the mask. It's possible M.O.D.O.K. and Doctor Stasis somehow kept him alive after he was incinerated and were waiting for the perfect moment to unleash him on the Marvel Universe. Bringing Nazi Cap back would be a bold move.