Does Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Confirm Bigfoot Exists In Godzilla's Universe?

Contains spoilers for "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" Season 1, Episode 1 — "Aftermath"

The world of Apple TV+ original series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" is crawling with kaiju. It's not just Godzilla or King Kong either — there are giant arachnids, giant crabs, giant insects ... and Bigfoot, apparently? The North American cryptid gets a quick shout-out near the end of Episode 1 when Cate (Anna Sawai), Kentaro (Ren Watabe), and May (Kiersey Clemons) pore over digital files left behind by Cate and Kentaro's mysterious father.

The files reveal a massive amount of information regarding Monarch and its monstrous targets. Hilariously, that list includes Bigfoot. When an image of the ridiculous Sasquatch comes up on the monitor, Cate asks what everyone is thinking: "Is that Bigfoot?" Sadly, no answer is provided, with Kentaro immediately distracted by more important matters. Bigfoot is not brought up again.

There's something endlessly funny about the idea of an underground corporation whose business is combating creatures the size of skyscrapers keeping tabs on Bigfoot, who, by most accounts, is just a hairy dude from the Pacific Northwest. That's probably why it's a one-off joke (so far) — because no writer can justify Bigfoot as a Big Bad in a series that also features Godzilla, the literal King of the Monsters.