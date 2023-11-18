Where Does The Star Wars Holiday Special Fit In The Timeline?

Whether you think of it as a camp classic or a black mark on the "Star Wars" saga at large, "The Star Wars Holiday Special" definitely has a special place in the franchise's history. It features the worldwide debut of Boba Fett in an animated sketch, and it also gives fans their very first glimpse of Kashyyyk, Chewbacca's (Peter Mayhew) tree-laden home world.

Where in the series' timeline does the special fit in? Airing on November 17, 1978, it comes after "Star Wars: A New Hope" but before "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back" within the "Star Wars" universe and in terms of release dates. It offers a rare glimpse into the peace that exists after the explosion of the Death Star, but it also manages to hint at portents of danger in the future for the team of lovable misfit rogues. After all, Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca are on the run from Stormtroopers as they race against time to deliver Chewie to his Life Day celebration.

"The Star Wars Holiday Special" also succeeded in keeping the "Star Wars" world at the forefront of the public imagination as fans waited for more than a year to see "The Empire Strikes Back." But in spite of all of these pluses, most of the people connected to the making of "The Star Wars Holiday Special" see it as a big minus — including Mark Hamill, who admitted he thought it was a mistake, and George Lucas himself.