Loki: Sylvie's Future May Be More Important Than MCU Fans Think

Compared to Season 1 of "Loki," Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) doesn't get much to do during Season 2. After killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), she goes off to start a new life on one of the Multiverse's many branching timelines. She's then swept up into Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) efforts to save the Time Variance Authority without sacrificing the entire Multiverse to do so. Despite her relative backseat spot in the second batch of episodes, word has it that Sylvie will become a major Marvel Cinematic Universe player in the coming projects.

According to MCU scooper @AlexFromCC, Sylvie will take a prominent role in the unfolding Multiverse Saga. "You guys know what you've been saying Loki will do after #S2? Bring together the Avengers? See Thor? Help on the fight against Kang and his variants? So that, but for Sylvie," they wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claiming that the rumored next chapters in Loki's story will actually go to Sylvie. They added in another post that Loki supposedly won't return to the MCU forefront until the near end of the Multiverse Saga.

In the event this is all true, it would be the right call to give Sylvie more of the spotlight, even if it would be great to spend more time with Loki in the MCU's future.