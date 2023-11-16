Loki: Sylvie's Future May Be More Important Than MCU Fans Think
Compared to Season 1 of "Loki," Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) doesn't get much to do during Season 2. After killing He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), she goes off to start a new life on one of the Multiverse's many branching timelines. She's then swept up into Loki's (Tom Hiddleston) efforts to save the Time Variance Authority without sacrificing the entire Multiverse to do so. Despite her relative backseat spot in the second batch of episodes, word has it that Sylvie will become a major Marvel Cinematic Universe player in the coming projects.
According to MCU scooper @AlexFromCC, Sylvie will take a prominent role in the unfolding Multiverse Saga. "You guys know what you've been saying Loki will do after #S2? Bring together the Avengers? See Thor? Help on the fight against Kang and his variants? So that, but for Sylvie," they wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, claiming that the rumored next chapters in Loki's story will actually go to Sylvie. They added in another post that Loki supposedly won't return to the MCU forefront until the near end of the Multiverse Saga.
In the event this is all true, it would be the right call to give Sylvie more of the spotlight, even if it would be great to spend more time with Loki in the MCU's future.
Now that Loki's arc is over, it's Sylvie's time to shine
Loki has been a fixture of the MCU since Phase One, appearing in multiple "Avengers" films, most of the "Thor" franchise, and, of course, his own television series. In that time, fans have seen him go from a power-hungry yet emotionally tormented God of Mischief into an anti-hero with his heart in the right place and the friends to show for it. With the conclusion of "Loki" Season 2, which sees him take on a life of solitude and become the protector and overseer of the Multiverse, his story arc is completed. His MCU story could end right there and it would make sense in the narrative.
Meanwhile, Sylvie has only evolved a little bit as a character. During "Loki" Season 1, she wants to destroy the TVA for pruning her timeline and making her a fugitive for escaping. She kills He Who Remains, sending the Multiverse into disarray and inadvertently causing the destruction of reality itself. Thus, she spends Season 2 realizing the error of her ways and the consequences of her completed mission. Thankfully, Loki's ascension prevents the Multiverse from collapsing in on itself, but Sylvie doesn't take that as a free pass to wreck the TVA. Rather, she's left to find a new purpose — a quest that can make her a key figure in the MCU going forward.
Regardless of whether or not Sylvie specifically reassembles the Avengers, meets Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and combats Kang the Conqueror's (Jonathan Majors) army, the fact is her potential as a character is limitless. Unlike Loki, her MCU story is just beginning, and she's fully deserving of a spotlight like the one that shone on him for so many years.