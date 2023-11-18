Frasier Confirms Whether Roz Is Dead

"Frasier" has succeeded in updating the titular doctor's (Kelsey Grammer) life for the new millennia while keeping him solidly grounded in the past. There are frequent references to his late father, Martin (John Mahoney), and occasional nods to his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). More importantly, Niles' son, David (Anders Keith), and Frasier's own adult son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), are both major parts of Frasier's new Bostonian life. Other important figures include Frasier's ex-wife and Freddy's mother, Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth), who appears during the seventh episode of Season 1.

And another important figure from Frasier's past will show up at the end of the season. Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) will appear during "Reindeer Games," Episode 10. That definitely confirms that she's still alive within the show's universe, though there's no word as to whether or not she's still heading programming as the station manager for KACL. That was the position Roz last held in "Frasier" during the series finale. She'll apparently pop up to help Frasier cope with a particularly bumpy Christmas.

As fans find out what Roz has been up to, Peri Gilpin has continued her life outside of the "Frasier" world, maintaining quite a successful acting career while keeping her family and charity activities hopping.