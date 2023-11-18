Frasier Confirms Whether Roz Is Dead
"Frasier" has succeeded in updating the titular doctor's (Kelsey Grammer) life for the new millennia while keeping him solidly grounded in the past. There are frequent references to his late father, Martin (John Mahoney), and occasional nods to his brother, Niles (David Hyde Pierce). More importantly, Niles' son, David (Anders Keith), and Frasier's own adult son Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), are both major parts of Frasier's new Bostonian life. Other important figures include Frasier's ex-wife and Freddy's mother, Lilith Sternin (Bebe Neuwirth), who appears during the seventh episode of Season 1.
And another important figure from Frasier's past will show up at the end of the season. Roz Doyle (Peri Gilpin) will appear during "Reindeer Games," Episode 10. That definitely confirms that she's still alive within the show's universe, though there's no word as to whether or not she's still heading programming as the station manager for KACL. That was the position Roz last held in "Frasier" during the series finale. She'll apparently pop up to help Frasier cope with a particularly bumpy Christmas.
As fans find out what Roz has been up to, Peri Gilpin has continued her life outside of the "Frasier" world, maintaining quite a successful acting career while keeping her family and charity activities hopping.
Peri Gilpin has been very busy since Frasier ended
Since "Frasier" concluded in 2004, Peri Gilpin has kept her acting career alive with various supporting parts. She portrayed Kim Keeler, mom to gymnast Payson (Ayla Kell), in the Freeform series "Make it or Break It," and recurred as Barbara Russell on "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation." She's also had several guest shots on shows like "Kevin Can F*** Himself," "Why Women Kill," "Station 19," "Desperate Housewives," "Hot in Cleveland," "Grey's Anatomy," "Adam Ruins Everything" and "Modern Family."
While Gilpin hasn't had any comment before her reappearance on "Frasier" about returning to the role that made her famous, her return to the set definitely got a warm reception from the show's crew. On X, formerly known as Twitter, the official Paramount+ account posted an image of Gilpin's chair and the message "We've missed you, Roz" with a headphone and heart emoji. Audiences will have to wait to see if this leads to further guest appearances for her on the program — or even a recurring role — should "Frasier" be greenlit for a second season.