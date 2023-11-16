Was Matt LeBlanc's Wife On Friends?

Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) is the food-loving ladies' man of the group on "Friends." He spends most of the series dating random women, many of whom he ghosts after getting lucky. On the flip side, LeBlanc himself has been in several well-documented long-term relationships, including a marriage to the model Melissa McKnight. That being said, she never appeared in a single episode of "Friends" during their time as partners.

According to The List, LeBlanc and McKnight started dating in 1997 and eventually tied the knot in 2003. While the couple ultimately got divorced three years later, they were together for a substantial portion of LeBlanc's tenure on the beloved sitcom. But it didn't lead to her landing a gig on the show, and it's unknown if the idea was ever proposed. Of course, McNight is no stranger to the screen as she did have a small role in the 2001 comedy "Triangles and Tribulations."As of this writing, though, she's yet to grace the world of sitcoms.

Still, LeBlanc has starred alongside another previous long-term partner on the screen courtesy of "Joey," a series that's set in the same universe as "Friends." Furthermore, their respective characters actually get to enjoy some romantic moments together throughout the spin-off's two seasons.