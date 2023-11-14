The 5 Coolest James Bond Cars That Cameo In 007: Road To A Million

James Bond is the most famous fictional spy of all time, and in Amazon Prime Video's newest game show, "007: Road To A Million," nine pairs of normal people get a chance to travel the world in the hopes of overcoming Bond-esque challenges and taking home the $1 million prize. Hosted by Brian Cox — an unseen figure doing his best Bond villain impression and known only to the contestants as the "Controller" — the show leans into spy tropes and archetypes inspired by the franchise, while also showing off some very cool cars.

With an entire globe to traverse, a few of Bond's favorite automobiles make cameos throughout the show's eight episodes. Some appeared in the films and still bear the battle scars sustained during their on-screen work. Meanwhile, others are there merely as a tip of the cap to Bond and his eternal love of fast cars armed with cool gadgets. Here's a look at five of Bond's coolest rides that appear in the series.