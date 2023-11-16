Reality TV Storylines We Never Got To See

Reality TV would be nothing without those juicy storylines that persist throughout a season and keep viewers hooked until the finale. These storylines have hypnotizing build-ups that leave viewers with bated breath, waiting for tensions to boil over or culminate in an unforgettable moment that makes reality TV history. Whether it's a brewing rivalry between two competitors that's about to come to a head or a blossoming romance that has you waiting until an inevitable hook-up, some reality TV plots are honestly as good as any beloved movie or scripted series. Some storylines become even more iconic when a twist gets introduced and everyone is left stunned by the fallout.

Unfortunately, viewers don't always get to see every storyline play out as intended since some arcs get left on the cutting room floor. Maybe the moment just didn't fit into the flow of the episode and was ultimately edited out, or perhaps it was too hot for TV and simply left a secret until the reunion special. Regardless, there are plenty of fun storylines that fans missed out on. That's why we're here to spill the tea and — with the help of your favorite reality TV stars from shows like "Survivor" and "The Bachelorette" — dive headfirst into some reality TV storylines that got cut out.