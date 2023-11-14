Edith Piaf Biopic On The Way - But It's Fully AI-Generated

On November 14, a brand new French production company called Seriously Happy announced in a press release that it's developing an animated biopic about iconic French singer Édith Piaf titled "EDITH." Seriously Happy is working alongside Warner Music Entertainment — which owns the rights to her hit songs "La Vie En Rose" and "Non, Je Ne Regrette Rien" — and Piaf's estate to bring her story to life in animation.

Rather than casting an actor to voice its subject, Seriously Happy has created a simulacrum of her voice utilizing AI technology. Doing so meant feeding an AI hundreds of both voice clips and images of the influential French performer. "It's been a special and touching experience to be able to hear Edith's voice once again," said executors of Edith Piaf's estate, Catherine Glavas and Christie Laume, in a shared statement. "The technology has made it feel like we were back in the room with her."

AI voices, of course, are already becoming increasingly commonplace in Hollywood. In one particularly notable instance, AI replaced James Earl Jones after his retirement from the role of Darth Vader. Meanwhile, during the 2023 dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes — both of which arose in part from concerns over AI — Disney, Netflix, and other Hollywood studios began hiring AI experts. So, while AI's role in filmmaking may still be contentious, filmgoers can expect to see plenty more projects like "EDITH" in the near future.