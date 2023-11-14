What's The Beatles' Song In The Amazon Sledding Commercial Joy Ride?

For the 2023 holiday season, Amazon premiered a commercial titled "Joy Ride." The ad opens with a trio of elderly women flanked by Christmas decorations wistfully watching kids sledding down a snowy hill. Unbeknownst to her companions, one of the women orders a few ergonomic seat cushions from Amazon to her home. She surprises her friends with the package the next day, and the three of them use the cushions to comfortably sled down the hill themselves, recalling memories of their girlhood as they do so. Underscoring this saccharine spot is an appropriately sappy piano tune.

Beatles fans will recognize that this is an instrumental performance of the song "In My Life." The tempo of the version in the Amazon ad, notably, varies and is a little bit slower than the studio recording with which most who know the song are likely familiar, imbuing its melody with a somewhat distinct character.

While the performance in Amazon's commercial removes its lyrics, they're fittingly about nostalgia. "There are places I'll remember / All my life, though some have changed," its first verse begins. Beyond just its tune, this particular Beatles song is appropriate for a story of three women reconnecting with an experience of childhood joy decades after the fact.