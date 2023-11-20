Noah Mills Reacts To LL Cool J's NCIS: Hawaii Return

Following a 14-season tour of duty with "NCIS: Los Angeles," Office of Special Projects Senior NCIS Field Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) will be taking his next-level Navy crime-fighting skills to "NCIS: Hawai'i" in a recurring role for Season 3. The ex-Navy Seal has made appearances on other shows within the NCIS universe, but with his spin-off canceled, he'll have plenty of time to devote to the Pearl Harbor office's efforts to stop Naval injustice. Noah Mills, who plays Jesse Boone, has made it clear how he feels about sharing the spotlight with one of the franchise's key figures.

After the SAG-AFTRA strike ended, Mills discussed the upcoming season and was asked what he thought about LL Cool J being brought in. "Are you kidding me? I'm so excited," the actor said to Entertainment Tonight. "I got to work with him on the NCIS crossover 'The Mothership.' He's so cool and just has such a strong presence and is an experienced actor. I mean, he was telling me stories, that guy was going to Studio 54, when he was 16 in New York. He's done it all." Mills added, "And you know, he's just like one of those people who's really interested in me and what we're like over in Hawai'i. We got a heavyweight coming. So it's gonna be great."

It seems pretty evident that Mills is thrilled to have LL Cool J on board. When it comes to how others from the series feel about Hanna joining the ranks of the tropical-based offshoot, he isn't alone.