Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Reveals The Origin Of 'MUTO' - But What's It Mean?

The big world of the Monsterverse still has plenty of secrets in store. The Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" aims to uncover these mysteries, spanning the universe across several generations of monster hunters. Among the show's surprises are the origins of some of the franchise's terminology.

In the second episode, "Departure," army officer Lee Shaw (Wyatt Russell) and Dr. Keiko Mira (Mari Yamamoto) come across William "Bill" Randa (Anders Holm) for the first time while on a research expedition in the Philippines in the 1950s. Randa, believing that the monster he is on the hunt for could be emitting the same radiation that Dr. Mira's team has detected, ventures out into the jungle with her to hunt it down.

At one point while on their trek, Randa describes the unknown beings he's hunting down as MUTOs, which stands for Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organisms — a term Randa claims to have come up with himself. The reveal not only answers a longtime Monsterverse mystery, but adds a new perspective to Bill Randa's character, making his obsessive personality in "Kong: Skull Island" all the more logical. At the same time, it provides further context as to how the bevy of beasts within the Monsterverse are classified.