Loki's New Powers Could Bring Back Dead Marvel Heroes - And That Changes The MCU

While it might seem like the God of Stories, aka Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is unable to leave his throne following the events of "Loki" Season 2, that doesn't mean there might be more mischief to be made by the newly appointed man out of time. Already, Hiddleston was poked and prodded on over just what kind of game-changing tactics could be applied by the Asgardian prince that could impact the MCU's past, present, or future and if that could include formerly fallen heroes that were deemed permanently out of action.

When asked on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" if Loki could bring back Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hiddleston stayed cryptic over the character he's inhabited for 14 years. "I mean, time slipping technically gives Loki some interesting... moves he can make," he teased, dancing around time-traveling jargon that's now standard practice for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "I suppose, yeah, he can move from past, present, future. I know that I can time slip. I don't know that other characters can time slip," referring to the billionaire playboy philanthropist who died from a single snap. Of course, of all the characters to get involved in bringing heroes of the MCU back from the dead, Hiddleston's villain-turned-hero would certainly have an idea on the matter which is precisely why it's not something to be ruled out.