What Colossus From Marvel's Deadpool Looks Like In Real Life

Ryan Reynolds introduced audiences to a whole new world of Marvel shenanigans with 2016's "Deadpool," an "X-Men" spin-off that proved to be a critical and commercial juggernaut, grossing over $780 million at the worldwide box office. What makes that number all the more special is how the film was shot on a sub-$60 million budget, which meant Reynolds and company had to be resourceful in how they depicted the world of the X-Men.

Unfortunately, Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), and the rest of the "X-Men" roster don't show up, but it's not like the anti-hero doesn't have help from one of Charles Xavier's most notable heroes. In "Deadpool," the titular character constantly has to deal with the wise words of Colossus, a towering brute with the ability to turn his body into metal. In the film, Colossus is seven and a-half feet tall and is voiced by Serbian actor Stefan Kapicic.

While speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Kapicic discussed how he's significantly shorter than Colossus, which meant he couldn't perform the motion capture for the towering character. "[Director] Tim Miller's idea of Colossus was to be bigger and stronger than everyone else, so for the motion capture they needed an extremely tall man," Kapicic revealed. "I'm 6-foot-4, but he wanted Colossus to be over 7 feet, so they used a stunt double to recreate his height, and he did very good job there." The on-set performance capture for Colossus was performed by Andre Tricoteux, who is 6-foot-9. But dig deeper, and you'll find that it took a whole village to bring Colossus to life.