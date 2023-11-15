The Office Creator Would Only Return Under One Condition - And It's A Big One
Not too long ago, stories swirled about a reboot of "The Office" gearing up for production. While series creator Greg Daniels addressed those rumors, he clarified his stance, saying that he isn't ruling out a return to that world. However, there's a catch.
In an interview with The Wrap, Daniels revealed that if he were ever to return to "The Office," it wouldn't be a reboot but something entirely new. "The notion of maybe something like the way 'The Mandalorian' is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean?" he said. "Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject. That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don't even know what you would call that."
There you have it. We can officially chalk up any notion of "The Office" returning as nothing more than a rumor. Much like fans, Daniels believes the series ended "beautifully" and gave every character closure. He has no interest in retelling that story. A reboot, especially with a different cast, is something that he reassures fans will "never" happen. And while Daniels would like to explore more of that world, he reiterates that no project like that is currently in the works.
Steve Carell also doesn't think an Office reboot would work
Greg Daniels understands that he struck gold with "The Office" the first time, so there's no point in returning to that story for a reboot. As if that wasn't enough, series star Steve Carell also doesn't think a reboot is a wise decision, but for an entirely different reason.
Carell, who spent six years playing Michael Scott, believes the show's comedic style would be too problematic for society today. "Apart from the fact that I just don't think it's a good idea, it might be impossible to do that show today and have people accept it the way it was accepted 10 years ago," he told Esquire. "The climate's different. I mean, the whole idea of that character, Michael Scott, so much of it was predicated on inappropriate behavior. I mean, he's certainly not a model boss. A lot of what is depicted on that show is completely wrong-minded. That's the point, you know? But I just don't know how that would fly now."
While Carell approaches the idea of an "Office" reboot from a different direction, he and Daniels fundamentally agree that returning to Dunder Mifflin isn't the best idea. And if we're being honest, exploring the universe of "The Office" isn't necessary either. Although the industry loves franchising everything, some shows are best left alone, and "The Office" may top that list. Hopefully, the series creator and lead actor being against the idea is enough to stop those pesky reboot rumors from resurfacing months down the line.