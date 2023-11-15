The Office Creator Would Only Return Under One Condition - And It's A Big One

Not too long ago, stories swirled about a reboot of "The Office" gearing up for production. While series creator Greg Daniels addressed those rumors, he clarified his stance, saying that he isn't ruling out a return to that world. However, there's a catch.

In an interview with The Wrap, Daniels revealed that if he were ever to return to "The Office," it wouldn't be a reboot but something entirely new. "The notion of maybe something like the way 'The Mandalorian' is a new show in the Star Wars universe, you know what I mean?" he said. "Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject. That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don't even know what you would call that."

There you have it. We can officially chalk up any notion of "The Office" returning as nothing more than a rumor. Much like fans, Daniels believes the series ended "beautifully" and gave every character closure. He has no interest in retelling that story. A reboot, especially with a different cast, is something that he reassures fans will "never" happen. And while Daniels would like to explore more of that world, he reiterates that no project like that is currently in the works.