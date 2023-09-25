The Office Reboot Rumored To Be Gearing Up

More than ten years after its season finale first aired in May of 2013, a reboot of the American version of "The Office" is currently rumored to be in the works.

Few details have surfaced beyond its purported existence, which first began circulating in a piece by Puck. It describes various film and TV projects that might soon be announced in light of the WGA and AMPTP reaching a tentative agreement to end the most recent writers' strike. A reboot of the American "Office" is among the projects listed, and the original version's showrunner Greg Daniels is attached.

An official "Office" reboot has yet to be mentioned by any other sources, so it's still very much a rumor and not a sure thing. Of course, given the original series' massive and sustained popularity, it's hard to imagine that "The Office" won't one day return in some way, shape, or form, so it's at least believable that Daniels might revive what is in all likelihood the biggest success of his career.