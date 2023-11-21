Frasier: What Daphne Actress Jane Leeves Looks Like Today
When "Frasier" premiered in 1993, it reunited the titular therapist of "Cheers" fame with his family back in Seattle. The premise was funny enough on its own, with Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) clashing with his snobby brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and blue-collar father Martin (John Mahoney). But the inclusion of Daphne (Jane Leeves), Martin's down-to-earth live-in aide, added another layer of humor to the Crane clan.
"Daphne was like a pair of comfy shoes," Leeves told Vanity Fair in 2018. "She had a sort of earthiness and honesty that definitely came from me." For Pierce, Leeves and Daphne were essentially one and the same. In the same piece, he called both women "exquisite and charming."
Throughout 11 seasons, Leeves' Daphne morphed into a full-fledged member of the Crane family, and her long-winded stories and self-described psychic abilities never ceased to elicit laughs. Here is what Leeves looks like since "Frasier" fans saw her in 2004.
Leeves has remained a TV staple since Frasier
Before joining the cast of "Frasier," Jane Leeves was best known for her roles on television series like "Murphy Brown" and "Seinfeld." "Frasier" catapulted her into primetime glory, and in 1998, the actress earned an Emmy nomination for her work on the series. When the show ended, Leeves faced the daunting task of separating herself from the role she had been playing for 11 years.
She was successful in that capacity. From 2010 to 2015, Leeves starred in TV Land's "Hot in Cleveland" alongside Valerie Bertinelli, Wendie Malick, and Betty White. Leeves plays Joy Scroggs, a beautician to the stars who decamps from the youth-obsessed culture of Los Angeles to Cleveland. Leeves also starred as Dr. Kit Voss in the Fox medical drama "The Resident," which aired from 2018 until its cancelation in 2023 after six seasons.
Leeve's involvement in "The Resident" prevented her from joining the ongoing "Frasier" reboot. In 2021, the actress told Entertainment Weekly that she wasn't sure if she could be a part of the series. "I have no idea, but I won't be leaving 'The Resident' to do that if it happens."
Since "The Resident" was canceled, Leeves theoretically has the availability to reprise the role of Daphne should the "Frasier" revival be renewed for a second season.