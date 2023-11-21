Frasier: What Daphne Actress Jane Leeves Looks Like Today

When "Frasier" premiered in 1993, it reunited the titular therapist of "Cheers" fame with his family back in Seattle. The premise was funny enough on its own, with Frasier (Kelsey Grammer) clashing with his snobby brother Niles (David Hyde Pierce) and blue-collar father Martin (John Mahoney). But the inclusion of Daphne (Jane Leeves), Martin's down-to-earth live-in aide, added another layer of humor to the Crane clan.

"Daphne was like a pair of comfy shoes," Leeves told Vanity Fair in 2018. "She had a sort of earthiness and honesty that definitely came from me." For Pierce, Leeves and Daphne were essentially one and the same. In the same piece, he called both women "exquisite and charming."

Throughout 11 seasons, Leeves' Daphne morphed into a full-fledged member of the Crane family, and her long-winded stories and self-described psychic abilities never ceased to elicit laughs. Here is what Leeves looks like since "Frasier" fans saw her in 2004.