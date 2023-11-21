How Star Trek Actor Jennifer Edwards' First Movie Enraged Football Fans & Changed TV

Jennifer Edwards has had a long, eclectic career in Hollywood, with many likely knowing her for playing Ms. Kyle in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." She's a teacher aboard the USS Enterprise-D, who talks with Worf (Michael Dorn) about his son's aggressive behavior in class. While she's a welcome part of the Star Trek family, a previous credit on her resume ended up indelibly changing the television landscape.

The major change took place after the American Football League's infamous "Heidi Game," which took place on November 17, 1968. NBC aired a game between the New York Jets and Oakland Raiders, who were tied 29-29 late in the game. After a field goal, the Jets took a slim lead. With only 50 seconds left in the game, the Raiders managed to score two more touchdowns to come back from behind and win the game. However, viewers on the East Coast didn't see the thrilling display, as NBC had already scheduled the made-for-TV movie, "Heidi," in which Edwards played the titular character, to air at precisely 7:00 p.m.

Needless to say, missing such an important game infuriated numerous fans, who had no qualms about letting NBC know. From that point on, any nationally televised pro football games had to be shown in their entirety. Prior to that, the NFL and the rival AFL bent to the whims of the networks. But a shift occurred, and the NFL — which merged with the AFL in 1970 — had a lot more power, with football games airing completely to this day without interruption.