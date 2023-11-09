Ghostbusters Theory: Could THIS Be The Main Villain In Frozen Empire?

On November 8, Sony premiered a roughly two-minute trailer for "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire," its sequel to the 2021 franchise reboot film "Ghostbusters: Afterlife." Among some of the biggest cameos in this "Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire" trailer is a look at its brand new big bad. First, about 1:27 in is a shot from behind of a blue humanoid pushing a pair of horns into its head. Then at 1:49, what is presumably this same creature reappears in silhouette, revealing a torso that extend well past what's proportionally standard for a human.

While details about this villain have yet to be publicly announced, a couple of features hint that it could be a relatively obscure ice-themed ghost from a "Ghostbusters" video game named Yuki — or at least a character designed with similar principles in mind.

Yuki is exclusive to the mobile augmented reality game "Ghostbusters World" in which, blatantly inspired by the success of "Pokemon Go," players capture and battle ghosts. Beyond their shared ice powers, the most prominent feature that likens her to the anonymous "Frozen Empire" villain to is a set of horns. Furthermore, Yuki's torso and legs resemble a Japanese kimono that culminates in a sort of tail, similar in shape to the movie villain's silhouetted appearance. Although this character might be an unlikely source of inspiration, these are more than passing similarities that suggest a shared design philosophy at the very least.