Denzel Washington To Play Hannibal In Netflix Movie - But Not The One You Think
Over the years, the size and scope of Netflix's original films have grown both in terms of their budgets and their production values. From historical epics like "The King" to action tentpoles like "Extraction," there is no shortage of bombastic epics on the popular streaming service. Now Netflix is turning its eyes to Hannibal.
No, not the famous serial killer and psychiatrist famously played by Anthony Hopkins and Bryan Cox, but the real-life Hannibal, a Carthaginian general who is famous for attacking Rome over 2,000 years ago. Though the title has yet to be revealed, given that Ridley Scott's Lecter-based sequel was called "Hannibal," Netflix may opt for a different title to avoid confusion between the two films, especially since the director is also known for historical epics.
The official Netflix account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a statement announcing both the star and director of the upcoming film. "Denzel Washington and Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Equalizer) are teaming up to tell the story of Hannibal – regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history," it reads. "The film will cover the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic. Coming soon to Netflix!"
The Carthaginian general is a legendary figure in military history
According to Deadline, John Logan is set to write the screenplay for the upcoming Hannibal movie. While he is known for projects such as "Penny Dreadful," "Skyfall," and "Coriolanus," he most notably co-wrote "Gladiator," giving him relevant experience in historical films. Meanwhile, Antoine Fuqua, Denzel Washington, Erik Olsen, and Adam Goldworm will produce, with Jeremy Lott and Frank Rodriguez Moll serving as executive producers.
What can viewers expect from the upcoming project? For one, Hannibal is seen as a central figure in the Second Punic War. The conflict began after he attempted to extend the borders of his country by attacking Saguntum, an area considered out of bounds by the agreement between Rome and Carthage. As Rome considered this a breach of their agreement and called for Hannibal to be handed over to them, the Second Punic War began.
While Hannibal also had previous battle experience conquering several Spanish tribes, it sounds like the central focus of the upcoming film will be on his battles against the Roman empire. Considering the scope of the production, Netflix users can likely expect that the unnamed Fuqua and Washington project will arrive in late 2024 or sometime in 2025 at the earliest.