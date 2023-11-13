Denzel Washington To Play Hannibal In Netflix Movie - But Not The One You Think

Over the years, the size and scope of Netflix's original films have grown both in terms of their budgets and their production values. From historical epics like "The King" to action tentpoles like "Extraction," there is no shortage of bombastic epics on the popular streaming service. Now Netflix is turning its eyes to Hannibal.

No, not the famous serial killer and psychiatrist famously played by Anthony Hopkins and Bryan Cox, but the real-life Hannibal, a Carthaginian general who is famous for attacking Rome over 2,000 years ago. Though the title has yet to be revealed, given that Ridley Scott's Lecter-based sequel was called "Hannibal," Netflix may opt for a different title to avoid confusion between the two films, especially since the director is also known for historical epics.

The official Netflix account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a statement announcing both the star and director of the upcoming film. "Denzel Washington and Director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, Equalizer) are teaming up to tell the story of Hannibal – regarded as one of the greatest military commanders in history," it reads. "The film will cover the pivotal battles he led against the Roman Republic. Coming soon to Netflix!"