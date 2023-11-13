The Boys Star Antony Starr Won't Return As Homelander For New Project

Homelander won't sound like Antony Starr in the character's upcoming video game appearance.

"The Boys" is one of the most prolific superhero-centric projects in recent memory. Based on Garth Ennis' comic series, it expertly deconstructs the myth of superhero selflessness, instead positioning the world's most powerful beings as selfish, narcissistic, and downright cruel celebrities. At the center of the show is Homelander, a diabolical riff on Superman. Played by Starr, Homelander has become a pop culture icon of sorts over the last few years, thanks to his devious actions and questionable decisions.

Arguably one of the most popular characters from "The Boys," it's no surprise that he's set to show up in "Mortal Kombat 1." The Warner Bros. Games project debuted earlier this year to critical acclaim — Looper sister site SVG gave the fighting game a 9/10 rating — and features several guest characters from various properties, a common occurrence for the franchise. Players can also fight as Omni-Man from "Invincible," Peacemaker from "The Suicide Squad" and the self-titled Max series, and Homelander. While NetherRealm Studios brought J. K. Simmons and John Cena on board to voice Omni-Man and Peacemaker, Starr has confirmed that he won't reprise his famous role in the game.

He shared the news in an Instagram comment when he was asked by user @vaguelyokay if he was voicing the character. "Nope," the actor candidly replied, failing to reveal the reason.