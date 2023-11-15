'F— You': Adam Driver Slams Critical Ferrari Audience Member
Having an opportunity to ask a question to a famous actor is a big deal. When one squanders that chance to insult the film being promoted, it shouldn't come as a surprise when the actor chews them out a little bit.
That's what happened with Adam Driver in a now-viral moment when he participated in an audience Q&A for his upcoming film, "Ferrari," directed by Michael Mann. An X, formerly known as Twitter, account, @adamdrivercentl, posted a clip from the session where someone in the crowd asked, "What do you think about crash scenes and that they look pretty harsh, drastic, and, I must say, cheesy for me? What do you think?" Driver didn't mince words, "F*** you, I don't know. Next question."
Driver has a ton of support from people if the comments under the X post are any indication. The general assessment is that it was a rude statement, and Driver was right to shut it down. To be fair, it's an odd question to ask because Driver wouldn't be responsible for what any car crash scenes in the movie look like, and it's unlikely he would disparage his own movie in the lead-up to its release.
Let this be a lesson for future audience Q&As
The audience member's question about the car crashes didn't necessarily come out of nowhere (even if it wasn't the proper venue to air such grievances). Anyone who's seen the "Ferrari" trailer may remember a car crashing toward the climax, where it soars into the air and hits a post. Apparently, there are moments like that in the finished product, as evidenced by Dexerto's review of "Ferrari," which states, "Two of the pivotal car crash scenes in question have CGI that is so noticeable and badly utilized that the only reaction that is fitting to have is laughter."
Those scenes are likely what the person was referencing, but to call a movie "cheesy" to the star's face is obviously a bad look. Many people rose to Adam Driver's defense, such as @kevinkunze__: "Good for Driver! I hate when people say comments or compliments during the Q&A instead of asking questions. It's called Q&A for a reason dude." X user @nekomancer42 hopes Driver's bluntness starts a trend, "We need more responses like that to half-assed audience questions."
For a Q&A, it's probably best to focus on the craft of filmmaking that went into a particular project, especially when one has a chance to discuss a 2023 film bound to blow most people away. Any criticisms should be saved for the review later.