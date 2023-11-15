'F— You': Adam Driver Slams Critical Ferrari Audience Member

Having an opportunity to ask a question to a famous actor is a big deal. When one squanders that chance to insult the film being promoted, it shouldn't come as a surprise when the actor chews them out a little bit.

That's what happened with Adam Driver in a now-viral moment when he participated in an audience Q&A for his upcoming film, "Ferrari," directed by Michael Mann. An X, formerly known as Twitter, account, @adamdrivercentl, posted a clip from the session where someone in the crowd asked, "What do you think about crash scenes and that they look pretty harsh, drastic, and, I must say, cheesy for me? What do you think?" Driver didn't mince words, "F*** you, I don't know. Next question."

Driver has a ton of support from people if the comments under the X post are any indication. The general assessment is that it was a rude statement, and Driver was right to shut it down. To be fair, it's an odd question to ask because Driver wouldn't be responsible for what any car crash scenes in the movie look like, and it's unlikely he would disparage his own movie in the lead-up to its release.