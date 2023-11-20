Deadliest Catch: You Won't See Sig Hansen Doing One Thing On The Show Anymore

Sig Hansen has spent the better part of the past two decades, risking life and limb to pull fish and crab from the icy waters of the Bering Sea on the hit reality series "Deadliest Catch." And those who've been watching "Deadliest Catch" since the early days know the fearless captain has regularly been seen navigating the F/V Northwestern with a lit cigarette tucked between his fingers. But according to Hansen, those days are long gone, as he finally gave up smoking.

The famed fisherman made that claim during a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly, telling the publication he kicked the habit after a harrowing near death experience. As Hansen recounted the ordeal, he ended up in the hospital after a severe allergic reaction to an antibiotic left him struggling to breathe. Eventually, the reality star had a cardiac event. The heart attack was not Hansen's first, with the reality star noting the cardiac event likely would've killed him had it not occurred on dry land. But even after having his second heart attack, Hansen admitted he still wasn't ready to quit smoking. In fact, he actually got caught puffing away during his hospital stay.

"I was in the hallway smoking. They caught me," he said, adding, "I looked like the biggest a**hole." Hansen then claims he hasn't picked up a cigarette since the hospital incident. And "Deadliest Catch" fans can attest he's kept true to those words in ensuing seasons of the show — at least while the cameras are rolling.