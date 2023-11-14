Why The Veozah Commercial Song Sounds So Familiar

"Good Feeling" by Flo Rida has been a common fixture in numerous ads over the years. Before it was the Veozah commercial song, it could be found in ad spots for Buick and Royal Caribbean, both of which came out in 2013, when the song's popularity would've been at its zenith. It was also around this time when "Good Feeling" was featured in the 2012 film "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days." It's used in the most appropriate way when the kids go to a theme park, and it plays over a montage of them playing games and going on rides.

It wouldn't be the last time Flo Rida's song was used in a piece of narrative media. It was featured in the pilot episode of "iZombie," when Liv Moore (Rose McIver) recalls a party with the song playing in the background. All five seasons of "iZombie" are currently on Netflix if you want to hear the song for yourself and check out a solid supernatural detective series.

Flo Rida's "Good Feeling" exemplifies people having a good time from the beat to the lyrics. As such, it should come as no surprise it's included in commercials where characters feel joy and relief. That means the Veozah ad likely won't be the last time audiences hear it.