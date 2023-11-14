Judd Apatow Has A This Is 40 Sequel Idea But One Thing Is Holding Him Back

It's hard to believe, but more than a decade has passed since Judd Apatow released "This is 40." Starring Paul Rudd and Leslie Mann, the comedy was a pseudo-sequel to Apatow's smash hit "Knocked Up," following Rudd's and Mann's married couple Pete and Debbie as they struggle to keep their lives and relationship together while staring down middle age. The film didn't quite enjoy the same critical or commercial success as its predecessor upon release, but it has become a low-key staple in Apatow's comedic oeuvre in the years since.

It also remains one of the few films in the filmmaker's back catalog that's tailor-made for the sequel treatment, and it's been rumored for a while now that Apatow might be working on a follow-up, fittingly titled "This is 50." During a recent interview with The Playlist, the writer-director confirmed he's still actively kicking around concepts for the sequel. "I have an idea for something. I have an idea for that ['This is 50']," he told the publication. "[I]t's something I've been outlining on the side that I would love to do."

Apparently, one of the things holding the project up is the availability of his real-life family members, including his wife, Mann, and their two daughters, Iris and Maude Apatow, who all played key roles in "This is 40." "Right now, it's all about, 'Is my family available?'" Apatow said with a laugh before admitting that their professional schedules can make it difficult for even him to book their talent.