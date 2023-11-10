Is Marvel Working On Loki Season 3? The Truth Might Surprise You

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Glorious Purpose"

The Season 2 finale of "Loki" certainly feels definitive. While the Time Variance Authority remains ever-vigilant for new Kang (Jonathan Majors) variants, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has assumed a position as an overseer of time itself, becoming the God of Stories in the process. This would seem to be the end of the road for the God of Mischief, and that's how those behind the scenes viewed the season.

"Loki" head writer Eric Martin spoke with CinemaBlend about the decision to leave Loki where he is in the finale: "We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season one, first half. Season two, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don't know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons."

Season 1 of "Loki' ended on a massive cliffhanger, where there was obviously more story to tell. However, Season 2 definitely feels like closing the story for good on Loki. The show could easily end with two seasons, but it does sound as though there's wiggle room for more "Loki" if the powers that be decide it's the best course of action.