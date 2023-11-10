Is Marvel Working On Loki Season 3? The Truth Might Surprise You
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Glorious Purpose"
The Season 2 finale of "Loki" certainly feels definitive. While the Time Variance Authority remains ever-vigilant for new Kang (Jonathan Majors) variants, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has assumed a position as an overseer of time itself, becoming the God of Stories in the process. This would seem to be the end of the road for the God of Mischief, and that's how those behind the scenes viewed the season.
"Loki" head writer Eric Martin spoke with CinemaBlend about the decision to leave Loki where he is in the finale: "We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season one, first half. Season two, we close the book on Loki and the TVA. Where it goes beyond that, I don't know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons."
Season 1 of "Loki' ended on a massive cliffhanger, where there was obviously more story to tell. However, Season 2 definitely feels like closing the story for good on Loki. The show could easily end with two seasons, but it does sound as though there's wiggle room for more "Loki" if the powers that be decide it's the best course of action.
Loki Season 3 isn't confirmed, but don't count it out
Going off of Eric Martin's comments, it sounds like there are no plans for "Loki" Season 3 at the moment. The show was designed for two seasons, which is probably a good thing. It manages to tell a complete story where Loki receives a full character arc while still leaving the doors of the TVA open for more adventures with them. Things could absolutely end here, and it would feel like Loki was done justice.
However, the comment "Where it goes beyond that, I don't know" appears to keep things open. Now that the TVA is keeping an eye on other Kang variants, there are definitely more stories to tell with them in the lead-up to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." But the show is called "Loki" for a reason. Seeing where they left him off, it would be pretty tough to pull Loki out of his current position for another adventure, lest he allow all of time to unravel yet again. There could always be a spinoff centered on Mobius (Owen Wilson) and other TVA agents, but that also seems like a long shot.
Many fans suspect the TVA will factor into "Deadpool 3," so viewers may not learn anything more about a prospective "Loki" Season 3 until then. It's rare to get closure in superhero projects, so ultimately, it's just nice to see Loki finally realize his glorious purpose.