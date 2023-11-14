What Beowulf's Grendel Looks Like In Real Life
"Beowulf" is a curious film that came out nearly two decades ago and attempted to utilize budding motion-capture technology to create an animated version of the classic Old English epic by the same name. Despite changing quite a few details, the story sticks to the general flow of the original narrative, including the titular character's famous one-on-one combat with the demonic swamp monster Grendel.
The antagonist is a devil incarnate and is depicted as an overpowered and nefarious, though tortured and agonized, humanoid figure. He is very tall and made of an odd, whitish, boogery goop that looks like a cross between phlegm and muscle. But Grendel's vocal expressions are the most disturbing element of all, as he emits a high-pitched, screeching sound. While he does say a few words, he spends most of his time screaming, bellowing, and emitting grunts and gurgles.
It's a tough role to play convincingly without leaving the audience snickering, which makes actor Crispin Glover's job of bringing the character to life that much more intimidating. Nevertheless, the man under the CGI and motion-capture effects is actually about as normal and unassuming as possible. The American actor was in his mid-40s when he took on the role of Grendel. He is tall and thin and sports a chiseled jaw and a full head of hair — none of which line up with his demonic on-screen counterpart.
Crispin Glover is a diverse and prolific actor
Crispin Glover got his start as an actor back in the early 80s. During the fledgling days of his career, he performed in roles like the young George McFly in "Back to the Future" and Howdy in "Twister." He also had brief stints on multiple classic sitcoms, including "Family Ties," "Happy Days," and "The Facts of Life."
In 2007, he appeared on screen as Grendel, but he was by no means finished with his illustrious and prolific career. Glover continued to build on past momentum in multiple movie genres. He added to his voice-acting accolades in roles like #6 in the Tim Burton-overtoned "9" and Fifi in "Open Season 3." He also continued his comedic career as Phil in "Hot Tub Time Machine."
More recently, he played the recurring character of Mr. World in "American Gods," and in 2022, he appeared in Guillermo del Toro's "Cabinet of Curiosities" as Richard Upton Pickman. Glover is also set to star as the titular character in the upcoming mystery drama "Mr. K." A man of many skills, the actor behind the Grendel persona continues to hone his career across the acting landscape.
What does Grendel look and sound like in the original Beowulf epic?
Crispin Glover's iteration of Grendel is interesting, but how does it compare to the original text? In a certain sense, a side-by-side analysis is difficult because Grendel's description is severely limited in the written poem. However, there are a few descriptive breadcrumbs that help shape the character. The first and obvious fact is that Grendel is a demon. He's also described as an ogre. The text (using J.R.R. Tolkien's translation) paints the picture of a tortured and violent individual, initiating the characterization with the line, "The wrath of God was on him." It also says Grendel's appearance is "a man-shape journeying of men's mirth shorn." So, we've got a cursed and tortured demon in a man's shape that is very unhappy. Got it.
Beyond that, there are a couple of brief references to claws, and it says that his "heart laughed" when he saw Beowulf's Geatish soldiers sleeping around the mead hall. The only other detailed reference we get is about his eyes. Tolkien's translation reads, "In angry mood he went, and from his eyes stood forth most like to flame unholy light."
The overall description paints just enough of a picture to let the imagination run wild. However, one interestingly lacking element is Grendel's voice. In the original, he doesn't talk, nor are any of his utterances or sounds recorded. That left the audible element completely up to the creative team, and they turned to Crispin Glover as the solution. The result is interesting. It may lack the vitriol and venom of the original, but Glover's performance succeeds in channeling the feeling of a creature tortured by God and lashing out in violent anguish.