What Beowulf's Grendel Looks Like In Real Life

"Beowulf" is a curious film that came out nearly two decades ago and attempted to utilize budding motion-capture technology to create an animated version of the classic Old English epic by the same name. Despite changing quite a few details, the story sticks to the general flow of the original narrative, including the titular character's famous one-on-one combat with the demonic swamp monster Grendel.

The antagonist is a devil incarnate and is depicted as an overpowered and nefarious, though tortured and agonized, humanoid figure. He is very tall and made of an odd, whitish, boogery goop that looks like a cross between phlegm and muscle. But Grendel's vocal expressions are the most disturbing element of all, as he emits a high-pitched, screeching sound. While he does say a few words, he spends most of his time screaming, bellowing, and emitting grunts and gurgles.

It's a tough role to play convincingly without leaving the audience snickering, which makes actor Crispin Glover's job of bringing the character to life that much more intimidating. Nevertheless, the man under the CGI and motion-capture effects is actually about as normal and unassuming as possible. The American actor was in his mid-40s when he took on the role of Grendel. He is tall and thin and sports a chiseled jaw and a full head of hair — none of which line up with his demonic on-screen counterpart.