Kel Mitchell's Transformation From Hit Nickelodeon Star To Youth Pastor

Kel Mitchell doesn't hail from a family with roots in the entertainment industry. Growing up, his mom was a teacher and his dad was a psychologist, but they were willing to get their rambunctious son involved in any hobby if it meant he could blow off some energy. By the time Mitchell was a sophomore in high school, karate and other extracurriculars failed to stick. Acting was the only thing he felt truly interested in, so he decided to answer Nickelodeon's call for funny kids and teens.

However, things didn't start off as planned. Mentally preoccupied with finals, he was late to the audition and completely forgot his prepared monologue. Graciously, the casting team told him to step into the hallway and take a breath, then come back and try again. Yet on the way out, he tripped over a cord and knocked over a number of cameras (which were massive back in the '90s). Instead of panicking, Mitchell took a different approach. "I do this funny physical comedy of like, 'Oh, that didn't happen,' and trying to grab everything," he told Yahoo Entertainment. "They're cracking up laughing."

The team requested that he ditch the monologue and show them impressions, which he executed flawlessly. Mitchell got a callback and, in 1994, became a staple of "All That." Mitchell told The Christian Post that Coach Kreeton was his favorite to play, saying, "I would go over the top as much as possible, always different and insane."