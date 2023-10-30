Good Burger 2 Trailer Gives Major '90s Kids Nostalgia Vibes With 'All That' Alums

We're all going to be dudes again with the impending release of "Good Burger 2," which just dropped its first official trailer.

The sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon classic picks up decades later, with Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson reprising their roles of Ed and Dexter, respectively. They're getting into even more burger-related hijinks, as it looks like Dexter needs to go back to work at the titular Good Burger. The little burger joint and its employees will find themselves up against nefarious executives working on the Mega Good Burger expansion, with Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery playing the antagonists.

While there are new faces involved in the Paramount+ original movie, there are some familiar ones, too, for anyone who grew up watching "All That" in the 1990s. Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg will star in the sequel, reprising their roles from the first movie. But that's not all — the trailer also reveals Carmen Electra will be back. It appears her awkward date with Ed in "Good Burger" didn't scare her off forever, and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the surprisingly stacked cast, which also includes Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Yung Gravy, Mark Cuban, Ego Nwodim, and plenty more.