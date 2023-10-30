Good Burger 2 Trailer Gives Major '90s Kids Nostalgia Vibes With 'All That' Alums
We're all going to be dudes again with the impending release of "Good Burger 2," which just dropped its first official trailer.
The sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon classic picks up decades later, with Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson reprising their roles of Ed and Dexter, respectively. They're getting into even more burger-related hijinks, as it looks like Dexter needs to go back to work at the titular Good Burger. The little burger joint and its employees will find themselves up against nefarious executives working on the Mega Good Burger expansion, with Jillian Bell and Lil Rel Howery playing the antagonists.
While there are new faces involved in the Paramount+ original movie, there are some familiar ones, too, for anyone who grew up watching "All That" in the 1990s. Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg will star in the sequel, reprising their roles from the first movie. But that's not all — the trailer also reveals Carmen Electra will be back. It appears her awkward date with Ed in "Good Burger" didn't scare her off forever, and that's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the surprisingly stacked cast, which also includes Nicole Byer, Liza Koshy, Yung Gravy, Mark Cuban, Ego Nwodim, and plenty more.
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell were happy to reunite for Good Burger 2
Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell ruled '90s Nickelodeon, appearing frequently together on "All That" before spinning off with "Good Burger" in 1997. They even starred in their own show together with the incedibly popular "Kenan & Kel." After that, their careers went in pretty different directions. Thompson has become the longest-running cast member on "Saturday Night Live," with 21 seasons and counting, while Mitchell has continued working, but in less prominent roles. It's great to see the two reunite for another adventure that's bound to be even gooder than the first.
It's been 26 years since "Good Burger" hit theaters, and its legacy has remained at the forefront of many people's minds since that time. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly about what the movie means to people and coming back for another installment, Mitchell explained how "Good Burger" has continued impacting his life. "People talk about 'Good Burger' all the time, and I'm just happy to be a part of something that is so special to so many people," the star recounted. "I mean, it's even 5-year-olds that are doing 'Good Burger' birthday parties, and they weren't even born when we first did 'Good Burger' in '94 [for 'All That']. So this is really cool."
"Good Burger 2" is sure to draw in new and old fans alike when it premieres on Paramount+ on November 22.