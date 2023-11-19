Why Is Disney No Longer Ruling The World Of Feature-Length Animation?

For many, the word Disney is synonymous with the world of feature-length American animation. Of course, that's never been true: Countless other animation studios have always existed in the pop culture landscape. However, Disney's massive presence in the world of theatrical animation has, in the past, overwhelmed any other newcomers into the marketplace. But in recent years, a new status quo has emerged. Among the biggest animated movies of 2023, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse," both of which hail from non-Disney animation houses, rule over all other titles, including Pixar's "Elemental." This comes hot on the heels of 2022, when Disney had two massive animated flops ("Lightyear" and "Strange World") that lost the company untold heaps of money.

What's going on? How has Disney managed to lose its animation crown in the 2020s? The answers to that question are deeply complicated and can't just be chalked up to one factor. A multitude of elements have coalesced to inform the current beleaguered state of animation at Disney, ranging from marketing issues these projects have faced, problems rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic, and even just the matter of the overall quality of recent animated Disney titles. These problems vary wildly in their scope and source of origin, but they all reflect the troubled state the once mighty Mouse House empire is in when it comes to delivering modern animated hits.