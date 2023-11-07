Reacher Season 2 Trailer Debuts Jack's Explosive Return
A new trailer has arrived online for the second season of "Reacher," with walking mountain Alan Ritchson reprising his role as the legendary Lee Child character that he made his own in the show's first season in 2022.
Three days after that season's initial airing, Season 2 of "Reacher" got the green light because, apparently, audiences really couldn't get enough of Ritchson being friendly to dogs and flattening local thugs, prisoners, and anyone else who looked at him the wrong way. Adapting the 11th novel in the "Jack Reacher" series, "Bad Luck and Trouble," the new season sees the ex-military policeman caught up in a string of murders that all link back to his days in the service. After a member of his former squad brings the recent deaths to his attention, Jack is forced to reunite with the remaining team members to find out who is responsible and solve the case, most likely with his waffle-iron-sized fists and detective skills. Mainly the former, though.
Reacher Season 2 sees the return of an old friend and a Terminator
Returning as Reacher's private investigator pal Frances Neagley is Maria Sten, who will play a more prominent part than last season. Getting the ball rolling by (ahem) reaching out to her old friend following the mysterious death, you can expect this case-cracking duo to cause plenty of trouble, as shown in the trailer. One person who might not be happy about that is "Peacemaker" star and "Terminator 2" legend Robert Patrick as private security head Shane Langston. We're not one to jump to conclusions, if anyone is likely the bad guy behind everything, it's the "private security head." Just saying.
One thing fans of the show might be upset to see is the distinct lack of Officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) and Chief of Detectives Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), the local law enforcement with Reacher in the last season. See, being the wandering wall of a stranger that Jack is, every story sees him move onto another town and save another day — a trait of Reacher's which even Ritchson has struggled with. As the star said to Collider, "It's rather tragic that there's a chance that I may not see some of them again. They set the bar so high that we'd be remiss not to see them show again. So, I hope we do."
"Reacher" returns to serve his own kind of justice on Amazon Video on December 15.