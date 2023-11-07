Reacher Season 2 Trailer Debuts Jack's Explosive Return

Returning as Reacher's private investigator pal Frances Neagley is Maria Sten, who will play a more prominent part than last season. Getting the ball rolling by (ahem) reaching out to her old friend following the mysterious death, you can expect this case-cracking duo to cause plenty of trouble, as shown in the trailer. One person who might not be happy about that is "Peacemaker" star and "Terminator 2" legend Robert Patrick as private security head Shane Langston. We're not one to jump to conclusions, if anyone is likely the bad guy behind everything, it's the "private security head." Just saying.

One thing fans of the show might be upset to see is the distinct lack of Officer Roscoe Conklin (Willa Fitzgerald) and Chief of Detectives Oscar Finlay (Malcolm Goodwin), the local law enforcement with Reacher in the last season. See, being the wandering wall of a stranger that Jack is, every story sees him move onto another town and save another day — a trait of Reacher's which even Ritchson has struggled with. As the star said to Collider, "It's rather tragic that there's a chance that I may not see some of them again. They set the bar so high that we'd be remiss not to see them show again. So, I hope we do."

"Reacher" returns to serve his own kind of justice on Amazon Video on December 15.