Did The Marvels Rip Off... Spaceballs?

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

What if someone came and stole all the air? What would happen if the seas were suddenly taken away? How could mankind cope if the sun would suddenly go out? "The Marvels" antagonist Supremor Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) does her level best to answer all these questions.

Somewhat understandably, Dar-Benn isn't happy with the fact that Captain Marvel's (Brie Larson) decision to destroy the Supreme Intelligence has plunged the Kree homeworld Hala into an incredibly destructive civil war that strips the planet of its natural resources. Less understandably, the Kree leader chooses to deal with the situation by plundering other planets, going as far as trying to steal the Earth's sun.

Dar-Benn begins her mission by pilfering the atmosphere of the Skrull refugee planet Tarnax, using a jump point to suck it to Hala. As the air from Tarnax starts flowing away, a viewer who's familiar with the works of Mel Brooks might find the situation familiar. A villainous plan to steal air from one planet to another is also a key plot element in Brooks' 1987 space opera comedy "Spaceballs," in which the leaders of the planet Spaceball scheme to acquire the air from their peaceful neighbor, Druidia.

Did "The Marvels" somehow choose to rip off this plot? That's very unlikely, but it's a fun coincidence that the villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie just so happens to use the same plan as a movie that specifically parodies fellow Disney mega-franchise "Star Wars."