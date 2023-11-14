The FNAF Movie Ending's Letters Spell A Creepy Message - But What Does It Mean?

Everyone who sat through the "Five Nights at Freddy's" credits learned two things. First lesson: Balloon Boy gets around. The mid-credit sequence sees the Funko Pop-sized mascot character mysteriously appear in a taxi, a joke which prompted numerous articles to speculate whether he'll be the next Big Bad of the "FNAF" franchise. Second lesson: Scott Cawthon loves to obfuscate lore behind cryptic hints.

The gamers in the audience will already know this because they've been dealing with Cawthon's shenanigans for years. Any new fans, though? This brand of exposition delivery might be new to them. As the final credit rolls across the screen, a robotic and distorted voice mutters a string of letters. It's hard to realize what's happening in real time but a message becomes apparent upon a second or third listen. The voice is saying "Come find me."

But who's saying it? Who are they saying it to? And what in the name of Fazzbear does it mean? Since this is Cawthon's world, chances are good that one or both parties involved are child murderers or murdered children — but that doesn't really narrow things down. Like, at all. Blumhouse must be a little kinder than Cawthon, though, because there's an important clue playing in the background just before the mysterious voice makes its demands.

The song is called "My Grandfather Clock." Though perhaps not by name, the tune will also be familiar to gamers because it's directly connected to the Puppet. In "FNAF," the Puppet is a terrifying mascot-character possessed by the soul of William Afton's (Matthew Lillard) first victim. Canonically, it attacks anyone it feels endangers the other children's souls, including the player character.