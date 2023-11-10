The One MCU Movie You Need To Rewatch Before The Marvels - And Why

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

At this point, it's very difficult for a Marvel Cinematic Universe project to be completely self-contained. There are simply too many familiar characters, organizations, and even civilizations at play in any given movie or TV show. Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" is a prime example of the situation. Two of its main characters' superhero origin stories happen in the Disney+ shows "WandaVision" and "Ms. Marvel." Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) has a cameo that may have people who aren't familiar with her promotion to the sovereign ruler of New Asgard in "Thor: Love and Thunder" scratching their heads. Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) even pays a visit to "Hawkeye" star Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) and mentions Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), of "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" fame.

Despite all this, the movie manages to keep things pretty tight by focusing on the central trio of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala — along with a supporting cast of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Kamala's family, and several entirely new characters. "The Marvels" also does a good job introducing Kamala and Monica to the viewer, so even if you haven't watched their Disney+ shows, they don't exactly arrive out of the blue.

The end result is that you can easily watch the movie with very little idea of what else has been going on in the MCU's Phase 4 ... that is, except for one film. The multiversal elements "The Marvels" introduces late in the game — particularly in the post-credits cameos by Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) and X-Men mutant Beast (Kelsey Grammer) — virtually beg the viewer to refresh their memories of alternate universe concepts that are best explained in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."