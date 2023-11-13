Loki Fans Notice Something Missing In Season 2's Finale - And It's Crushing Them
Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 – "Glorious Purpose"
Marvel Studios has wrapped a nice bow on "Loki" Season 2, ending the series with the fan-favorite god accepting his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the events of the finale were emotional enough, an end-credits revelation has shaken viewers to their core.
No, it's not a post-credits scene, but a different lack of promise. The "Loki" Season 2 credits do not include a "Loki will return" message, prompting fans to worry that the God of Stories' time in the MCU may be up. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @stansloki tweeted, "Me when I didn't see 'Loki will return' in the post-credits," with a picture of Tom Hiddleston screaming in character. "'Loki will return' where?" @TitaniaNabila2 questioned. "[It] can't be the end, right? Right??"
Similarly, @JohnMegan16 posted a video of a man crying, captioning it, "How I felt not seeing 'Loki will return' after 'Loki' Episode 6." While they and many distraught fans ponder if they'll ever see Loki again, their concerns are valid. After all, what will become of the MCU without one of its most important characters?
How will Loki's absence affect the MCU?
Not only has Loki become one of the strongest characters in the MCU, but his sacrifice is the catalyst to starting a new multiversal war. Effectively, this puts the MCU on the fast track toward "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars," meaning the universe will need Loki soon more than ever. While we find it hard to believe he wouldn't return for either or both upcoming "Avengers" movies, what happens until then?
In the last year, the MCU has lost two of its strongest heroes, with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and now Loki out of the equation. In the finale, He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) reiterated that more Kangs would be on their way if Loki disobeyed him, and Loki did just that. Could his abrupt absence have universe-wide effects? What if another Kang variant takes advantage of the sudden power vacuum and conquers the MCU? It would undoubtedly set the tone for the highly-anticipated "Avengers" films.
Another problem with Loki's absence is how it'll affect many of his friends at the Time Variance Authority. The series left Mobius (Owen Wilson) in an emotional state, and now he doesn't have his best friend to lean on. It's also hard to imagine Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan), Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), or Casey (Eugene Cordero) returning in an upcoming project without Loki there to connect them to the MCU. Plus, with Loki literally having his hands full with the multiverse, how will we ever see his long-awaited reunion with Thor (Chris Hemsworth)?