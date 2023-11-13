Loki Fans Notice Something Missing In Season 2's Finale - And It's Crushing Them

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 – "Glorious Purpose"

Marvel Studios has wrapped a nice bow on "Loki" Season 2, ending the series with the fan-favorite god accepting his new role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the events of the finale were emotional enough, an end-credits revelation has shaken viewers to their core.

No, it's not a post-credits scene, but a different lack of promise. The "Loki" Season 2 credits do not include a "Loki will return" message, prompting fans to worry that the God of Stories' time in the MCU may be up. On X, formerly known as Twitter, @stansloki tweeted, "Me when I didn't see 'Loki will return' in the post-credits," with a picture of Tom Hiddleston screaming in character. "'Loki will return' where?" @TitaniaNabila2 questioned. "[It] can't be the end, right? Right??"

Similarly, @JohnMegan16 posted a video of a man crying, captioning it, "How I felt not seeing 'Loki will return' after 'Loki' Episode 6." While they and many distraught fans ponder if they'll ever see Loki again, their concerns are valid. After all, what will become of the MCU without one of its most important characters?