The Best Sci-Fi TV Shows Of 2023
Over the years, the science fiction genre has grown to encompass far more than just space adventure and far-flung futuristic stories. From post-apocalyptic sagas to superheroes, the genre has expanded to become arguably the biggest genre in all of popular fiction. Thanks to the explosion of high-budget, prestige-format entertainment on the small screen, science fiction on television is as good as anything in theaters.
Whether it's a franchise spin-off or an original story, an adaptation of a classic novel, or a video game brought to life, the best sci-fi shows have plenty to offer. From network favorites to streaming originals, the cream of the crop gets better every year, and 2023 continues to raise the bar for what sci-fi can do, delivering epic action and thought-provoking drama. Some of the year's best are new shows debuting to critical acclaim, others are popular shows with new, stellar seasons under their belt. Did your favorite series make our list of best sci-fi shows of 2023? Read on to find out.
The Last of Us
Adapted from the video game of the same name, "The Last of Us" came to HBO courtesy of "Chernobyl" creator Craig Mazin, and the game's original writer Neil Druckmann. It's set in a world that's been besieged by a zombie outbreak. Over the years, society has collapsed, and survivors eke out a meager living however they can. The series stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, a world-weary survivor and smuggler who agrees to escort a young girl named Ellie (Bella Ramsay) across what remains of the United States.
Ellie seems immune to the virus and is believed to be the key to saving humanity. To keep her safe, Joel will have to go up against dangerous bandits, desperate survivors fighting to stay alive, and of course hordes of infected creatures. Despite the well-worn zombie apocalypse premise, "The Last of Us" soars with a focus on stirring character drama that transcends the subgenre. A deep, soulful exploration of humanity, the show features standout performances from Ramsay and Pascal with both of them earning an Emmy nomination. To top it off, the season's third episode, "Long, Long Time," is already being called one of the best TV episodes of the year.
Gen V
Amazon's "The Boys," based on the graphic novel series from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, has been a barn burner since its first season and in 2023 fans were treated to a live-action spin-off. Titled "Gen V," it's adapted from the "We Gotta Go Now" storyline in the comics, and features almost none of the cast of "The Boys." It does, however, star Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, and Maddie Phillips as a group of young "supes" attending university.
At the Godolkin University School of Crimefighters, the newest class of heroes is competing for the chance to get a spot on the big league superhero team, The Seven. But not all is as it seems at God U, and when a few young heroes discover the dark truth about the school's real purpose, they're faced with an impossible choice.
"Gen V" proves the power of "The Boys" doesn't just come from its star cast. Praised for its strong story, compelling characters, and the same subversive attitude as its parent series, the show laid its claim as one of the best sci-fi shows of the year right out of the gate.
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" came out swinging in 2022 with what ended up being the best first season in the franchise's history. In 2023, the series returned and its sophomore effort was no slouch, delivering 10 dynamite new stories that took the Enterprise to places it had never gone before. While it couldn't quite match its first stellar year, Season 2 does boast some of the boldest stories the series has seen yet.
This includes the franchise's first full musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody," and an out-of-this-world crossover with animated series cohort "Star Trek: Lower Decks." That episode brought voice actors Jack Quaid and Tawny Newsome into live-action as Ensigns Boimler and Mariner and saw the junior officers time traveling to meet Pike (Anson Mount), Spock (Ethan Peck), Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding), and the crew of the Enterprise. "Ad Aspera Per Aspera," meanwhile, was a classic courtroom drama that put Number One (Rebecca Romijn) on trial for being a genetically modified Illyrian, full of not-so-subtle social allegory in classic "Trek" fashion.
The season also saw Paul Wesley join the series as James T. Kirk, and the legendary Carol Kane as engineer Pelia, while also introducing Martin Quinn as a younger version of Scotty. A stellar season came to a close in "Hegemony," a cliffhanger finale that teased an interstellar war with the Gorn.
Silo
From the mind of Graham Yost, the co-creator of the smash hit crime drama "Justified," comes the dystopian sci-fi drama "Silo." Based on a series of novels by author Hugh Howey, and airing on Apple TV+, the series features an impressive cast led by Rebecca Ferguson and features David Oyelowo, Tim Robbins, Common, and Rashida Jones.
"Silo" takes place in a post-apocalyptic future where an entire society has been formed within the confines of a massive 144-story silo. A draconian rule of law governs the mostly subterranean civilization, where Sheriff Holston Becker (Oyelowo) and head of security Robert Sims (Common) maintain law and order. Engineer Juliette Nicols (Ferguson) is responsible for operating the silo's power systems, but when she uncovers evidence that those in charge are keeping a dark secret, her suspicions open up a pandora's box that makes her question reality itself and could take down their entire way of life.
In the finest tradition of shows like "Lost" and "The 4400," "Silo" is a mystery-driven season-long story that will keep viewers hooked from beginning to end. With plenty of surprises and a fine cast that gives award-worthy performances, it might be the best and most under-appreciated new sci-fi series in 2023.
Ahsoka
Following her appearances on "The Mandalorian" and "The Book of Boba Fett," Rosario Dawson reprised her role as Ahsoka Tano in 2023 with the eponymously titled "Ahsoka." The series also served as a direct sequel to the animated adventure "Star Wars: Rebels" — and by extension, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" — with much of the cast of animated characters finally making their way into live-action.
In "Ahsoka," the wayward former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker is back and tracking down Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelson). Her friends, meanwhile, are on a quest of their own, hoping to find their old rebel friend Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). During her journey, Ahsoka is forced to face up to the demons from her past, which sees her come face to face with her old master (a surprise cameo from Hayden Christensen).
In addition to Dawson, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, and David Tennant take the roles of Hera, Sabine, and the robot Huyang, while Ray Stevenson plays the new villain Baylen Skoll in the final role of his career before his death. Full of high adventure, sci-fi action, an intriguing mystery, and a healthy dose of cosmic mysticism, "Ahsoka" proved irresistible to fans. And for those who'd been following the character since "The Clone Wars" in 2008, it was the culmination of more than a decade of stories.
Twisted Metal
"The Last of Us" wasn't the only video game adaptation to arrive in 2023, with "Twisted Metal" joining it in July, released as a streaming original on Peacock. From "Deadpool" writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick comes this post-apocalyptic action-comedy starring Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, Joe Seanoa, and the voice of Will Arnett.
Set not long after a cyber attack has destroyed most of the world's infrastructure, walled cities are run like totalitarian regimes. There, a courier named John Doe (Mackie), who makes a living moving goods back and forth between cities, is hired to secure a mysterious package from across the country in exchange for the promise of a prosperous life in New San Francisco. But if he's going to make it, he'll have to outrace deadly raiders on the lawless roads of the future frontier.
Part "Mad Max," part "Black Mirror," part "Zombieland," the series is a fast-paced, rock 'em sock'em adventure that never lets up. Fun and action-packed, it's as good as anything the duo of Reese and Wernick have done, and it revels in its over-the-top action and nonstop cacophony of violent mayhem. It may not win awards, but it's probably the most fun a sci-fi fan will have in 2023.
Loki
The first season of "Loki" remains one of the best Marvel seasons on the small screen, and to match it was always going to be a tall order. Season 2 debuted in October 2023 on Disney+ and added Jonathan Majors, Ke Huy Quan, and Rafael Casal to an already stacked cast that includes Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Sophia Di Martino. Picking up where the Season 1 finale left off, Season 2 begins with Loki (Hiddleston) returning to the Time Variance Authority to warn of a threat against the entire multiverse.
Unfortunately for Loki, nobody seems to remember him, and to make things worse he's being pulled back and forth through time against his will. After an attempt to stop damage to the multiverse leaves all of reality re-written, he'll have to reassemble his team from across history to try and save all of existence. At the same time, former TVA commander Ravonna (Mbatha-Raw) is busy recruiting a variant of Kang the Conqueror (Majors) to become the new leader in her war to eliminate alternate realities and protect the so-called "Sacred Timeline" — which would wipe out trillions of lives in the process.
A mind-numbing, time-twisting adventure, "Loki" Season 2 is a thrilling mystery, but it's the cast that helps elevate it from a mere superhero show to a brilliant sci-fi classic.
Foundation
An adaptation of the classic Isaac Asimov novel "Foundation" was stuck in development hell for decades before it finally came to screens in 2022 as a prestige sci-fi drama on Apple TV+. Due to the more esoteric nature of the book, the TV series took quite a few necessary liberties with the source material, but it still managed to satisfy critics and audiences while doing justice to Asimov's work. The series stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, and Alfred Enoch, and in 2023 its second season upped the ante.
"Foundation" tells a centuries-spanning story of a future civilization. There, a brilliant mathematician named Hari Seldon (Harris) uses a new kind of science to predict the future — and what he sees is their own downfall. To prevent the destruction of everything they know and save the Galactic Empire, Seldon and his allies have managed to continue their work more than a hundred years after the epic Season 1 finale. But a new leader emerges that could see an end to the Empire before they have a chance to save it.
Even more impressive in its second round, "Foundation" Season 2 features more than just the stunning visuals and glorious cinematography that drew audiences in 2022. A sci-fi epic that deserves more recognition, it's every bit as enthralling as big screen efforts like "Dune" or "Blade Runner."
The Mandalorian
"The Mandalorian" debuted in 2019 to critical acclaim, hailed by many "Star Wars" fans as one of the best entries in the franchise since Disney took it over in 2012. But after two seasons the series went on hiatus, with "The Book of Boba Fett" filling the void in the meantime. In 2023, "The Mandalorian" returned for its long-awaited third season, and it didn't disappoint.
Following the events of the show's second season, where he betrayed his oath to the Mandalorians, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) heads back to Mandalore seeking forgiveness from his ancient order. After some time training with Luke Skywalker, little Grogu returns to Djarin's side to help see his quest through. Along with Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) — who is seeking redemption after losing the Darksaber — Djarin will have to face off with Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) and get help from old friends Peli Motto (Amy Sedaris) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) if he's to succeed.
While Season 3 has a few bumps in the road, it's another solid space Western road trip for "The Mandalorian" and his cast of eccentric allies and enemies. Esposito's work as Gideon shows once again why he might be the best villain in pop culture, while strong direction from the likes of Bryce Dallas Howard and Rick Famuyiwa make it one of the most engaging "Star Wars" stories in recent memory.
Black Mirror
Charlie Brooker's "Black Mirror" reinvented the concept of the science fiction anthology. A beloved classic since it began airing in 2011, the series has astounded at every turn with chilling tales of technology run amok. The only downside to the series has been its relatively sparse output, with some gaps between seasons stretching for years. In 2023, though, fans were gifted the first new season since 2019, with five new episodes.
High-profile cast members for Season 6 include Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz, and Kate Mara. "Joan is Awful" stars Annie Murphy as a woman shocked to discover her life is being adapted into a streaming TV series, while "Beyond the Sea" introduces a pair of astronauts who have left behind artificial duplicates of themselves on Earth.
While not as critically praised as previous seasons, "Black Mirror" remains one of the best sci-fi shows of the year. Your mileage may vary, though, as audience scores split wildly from critics on review aggregators like Rotten Tomatoes, with some fans disappointed by episodes that veered away from the more terrifying tech-based early installments.
The Walking Dead: Dead City
One of the pillars of post-apocalyptic genres on TV is "The Walking Dead" and in 2023 we got two new spin-offs. While the Norman Reedus-led "Daryl Dixon" series isn't to be missed, "The Walking Dead: Dead City" is the one that makes our list of best sci-fi TV shows of the year. The series is led by Jeffrey Dean Morgan who reprises his role as fan-favorite villain-turned-anti-hero Negan and former "The Walking Dead" star Lauren Cohan who returns as Maggie Greene.
"Dead City" sees Maggie forced to reach out to Negan for help when her son Hershel (Logan Kim) is abducted. He's been taken hostage by a mysterious figure called the Croat (Zeljko Ivanek) and is being held on the island of Manhattan — which has become completely overrun by walkers. Being forced into an uneasy alliance with the man who killed her lover is as difficult as it sounds, but in working together Maggie begins to see Negan in a different light.
Propped up by the strength of Cohan and Morgan, "Dead City" exceeds "Daryl Dixon" as the best new "Walking Dead" spin-off. Though a relatively short six episodes, the series is a dark exploration of morality that critics hailed as a return to form for the franchise, owed largely to a mission-driven story that shakes up the status quo. A second season has already been ordered.
Upload
After developing "The Office" and creating "Parks and Recreation," TV producer and writer Greg Daniels turned to the world of science fiction with "Upload." The series, a mix of sci-fi, comedy, and drama, debuted in 2020, with its third season landing in 2023. Exploring the world of artificial intelligence, transcendent consciousness, and plenty of social commentary, the series stars Robbie Amell as a man whose mind is transferred into a kind of digital domain after his death.
The year is 2033, and uploading your entire consciousness into a so-called "digital afterlife" is fairly routine. Here we meet Nathan Brown (Amell) who resides in virtual heaven after his death, but whose afterlife is controlled by his girlfriend Ingrid (Allegra Edwards), who remains in the land of the living. At the end of Season 2, Brown returns to life after being downloaded back into a body and is now in a relationship with Nora (Andy Allo), his former customer service representative. Together they have to get to the bottom of a conspiracy that threatens millions, all while Ingrid activates a backup copy of Nathan in the virtual realm.
Endlessly entertaining, "Upload" is a clever satire of modern technology and how we interact with it, mixing elements of "Black Mirror" with the philosophical comedy of "The Good Place." Continuing to shine in its third season, the series is one of Amazon's best efforts.
Star Trek: Picard
The first two seasons of "Star Trek: Picard" focused entirely on the former Enterprise captain played by Patrick Stewart, with minor roles for "Star Trek: The Next Generation" characters like Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Data (Brent Spiner). But for the third and final season, writer and producer Terry Matalas reunited the entire cast of "The Next Generation" for an epic swansong that pits the Enterprise-D crew against a deadly new adversary played by Amanda Plummer.
The season kicks off with a distress call from Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), and with the help of Captain Riker, Admiral Picard hijacks the USS Titan and leads it on a daring rescue mission with Commander Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and begrudging help of the cantankerous Captain Shaw (Todd Stashwick). But their mission changes when it's revealed that their new enemy is after Picard's long-lost son Jack (Ed Speleers), in a plot that sees the return of an intergalactic menace.
With plenty of callbacks and cameos, Season 3 of "Picard" was everything fans could want and more, capped off by the resurrection of the iconic USS Enterprise-D, not seen in nearly 20 years on screen. Praised for its high drama and nail-biting suspense, "Picard" Season 3 is a phenomenal return for the "The Next Generation" cast who are all at the top of their game.