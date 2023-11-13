Stranger Things Reveals Eddie Munson's Dad Was Worse Than We Thought

"Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus," which takes place two years prior to Season 4 of the Netflix series, sees Eddie's life turned upside-down when his deadbeat dad Al Munson suddenly re-enters his life. However, it's not a teary family reunion — Al is only back to get Eddie to be his partner-in-crime in the hopes of scoring some cash by stealing. That's bad enough, but as one part of the book (which is readable on Netflix TUDUM) reveals, Al has been training Eddie to be a thief since he was a child.

The book pulls few punches in portraying Eddie's dad as a major piece of work, and his actions recontextualize a lot of how fans understand the young metalhead as a character. As such, it's a little surprising that the topic of his dad doesn't come up a little more often in the actual TV show. However, it turns out that Joseph Quinn has actually been channeling some of Eddie's paternal angst all along, developing a loose backstory for the character. "I thought that his mum had maybe passed on or had left, and his dad was in prison," Quinn said. "He was very estranged from his parents, and that brings up all the stuff that brings up for young people."

Al Munson isn't winning any favorite character awards from the "Stranger Things" fan base any time soon, but they also haven't yet seen the last of him. A younger version of the character is set to appear in the new prequel stage play "Stranger Things: The First Shadow," in which he'll be portrayed by Max Harwood.