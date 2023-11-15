Ace Ventura Actors You May Not Know Passed Away

The "Ace Ventura" franchise launched Jim Carrey into the mainstream and helped make him a household name. The first film, "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective," debuted in 1994 and followed the titular character on a wild investigation to hunt down the person who kidnapped the Miami Dolphins' mascot. The following year, "Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls" sent Ace on an adventure to the fictional African nation of Nibia.

If you haven't watched the "Ace Ventura" movies in the past couple of decades, you might just remember their quirky humor and Carrey's outlandish performance. A modern viewing of the films reveals a much darker history, though. The racist and misogynistic humor of "Ace Ventura" hasn't aged well, but the movies are still a repository of some of the greatest character actors of the '90s. Seemingly every tiny role is played by one of "those people" that you just know you recognize from somewhere — though once "Ace Ventura" jogs your memory, you might be better off watching these excellent actors in other films instead.

It's been 30 years since the franchise debuted, and plenty has changed. Some members of the cast of "Ace Ventura" are busy making new movies and shows, but sadly, more than a handful of them have passed away. The movies are chock full of great character actors at the tail ends of their careers, and even though the movies themselves are occasionally problematic, these actors are absolutely worth celebrating.