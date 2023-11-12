Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Who Is On The Crew?
Since joining the cast of "Gold Rush" early in Season 2, Parker Schnabel has become one of the most successful and beloved miners the show has ever seen. And those facts eventually led the young miner to star in his own spin-off series, "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail." The spinoff finds Schnabel and a tight-knit crew of allies jetting off to the far reaches of the globe in search of undiscovered riches.
The latest season of "Parker's Trail" sees Schnabel heading to the wilds of Peru in hopes of tapping the potentially gold-rich veins of South American mines. Per the Warner Bros. Discovery press release, he did so with a couple of trusted mates in tow: Tyler Mahoney and Dan Etheridge. Mahoney should already be familiar to fans of "Parker's Trail," as the Australian miner starred alongside Schnabel in the show's fourth season. She also joined Schnabel's crew for a season of "Gold Rush" and has returned for ensuing seasons of "Parker's Trail."
As for Etheridge, his face may be less familiar, as he's served as the camera operator on "Parker's Trail" over the last three seasons. That trio is joined in Season 6 by Dr. Diego Lazarzaburu, who keeps the gang healthy as they traverse some of South America's most dangerous mines. And if you've seen the new season of "Parker's Trail," you know that crew proves invaluable to Schnabel throughout.
Schnabel's journey continues to fascinate fans of the Gold Rush franchise
As noted in the Warner Bros. Discovery press release for Season 6 of "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail," Parker Schnabel had a lot riding on his South American adventure when coming off a tricky mining season on the flagship series. In fact, the press release claims Schnabel's mining season was nothing short of disastrous, noting that the new mine Schnabel opened turned into a near-total washout. So, it was no doubt thrilling for fans of both "Gold Rush" and Schnabel to find even a little bit of success in the mines of Peru and beyond.
Fans of the flagship "Gold Rush" series have been pulling hard for Schnabel since he first showed up on the series. That's because he did so as an eager teen who'd brazenly eschewed the world of higher education to learn the ins and outs of the mining game at the foot of his beloved Grandpa John Schnabel. In the decade-plus since, Schnabel has emerged from his Grandpa's sizable shadow to become one of the most genuinely compelling presences in the entire "Gold Rush" landscape.
As noted, he's also become one of the most successful miners in the show's history, even as he remains the hit series' youngest crew boss. The combination of Schnabel's youthful exuberance and almost unparalleled success has made him the face of the "Gold Rush" franchise in recent years. Given that he's now fronting two series in the "Gold Rush" franchise, that's not likely to change anytime soon.