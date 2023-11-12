Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Who Is On The Crew?

Since joining the cast of "Gold Rush" early in Season 2, Parker Schnabel has become one of the most successful and beloved miners the show has ever seen. And those facts eventually led the young miner to star in his own spin-off series, "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail." The spinoff finds Schnabel and a tight-knit crew of allies jetting off to the far reaches of the globe in search of undiscovered riches.

The latest season of "Parker's Trail" sees Schnabel heading to the wilds of Peru in hopes of tapping the potentially gold-rich veins of South American mines. Per the Warner Bros. Discovery press release, he did so with a couple of trusted mates in tow: Tyler Mahoney and Dan Etheridge. Mahoney should already be familiar to fans of "Parker's Trail," as the Australian miner starred alongside Schnabel in the show's fourth season. She also joined Schnabel's crew for a season of "Gold Rush" and has returned for ensuing seasons of "Parker's Trail."

As for Etheridge, his face may be less familiar, as he's served as the camera operator on "Parker's Trail" over the last three seasons. That trio is joined in Season 6 by Dr. Diego Lazarzaburu, who keeps the gang healthy as they traverse some of South America's most dangerous mines. And if you've seen the new season of "Parker's Trail," you know that crew proves invaluable to Schnabel throughout.