The Loki Season 2 Finale Quoted Two Poems - But What Do They Mean?

Contains spoilers for "Loki" Season 2, Episode 6 — "Glorious Purpose"

Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has always had a penchant for verbosity. As such, it may not be surprising that for the Season 2 finale of "Loki," there are two references to famous literature sprinkled throughout the time-bending plot. Both quotes are integral to understanding Loki's journey to becoming a god of time who holds the very fabric of the multiverse together, because that was always meant to be his one true glorious purpose.

The first quote to examine should be familiar to anyone whose high school English curriculum covered William Shakespeare — so, really, most of us. During the episode, Loki talks about wasting time and how time is now wasting him. This is markedly similar to a quote from "Richard II," "I wasted time, and now doth time waste me." The meaning of this quote is fairly straightforward; it's about a man who frittered away life, and now, with less life in front of him, time is taking its toll.

Any quote mentioning time will be appropriate for "Loki," but the "Richard II" line is of particular importance. Loki is one of the longest-running characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, going back to 2011's "Thor." He wanted to rule, and believed it was his true purpose. As the Season 2 finale of "Loki" shows, he was indeed destined for greatness, just not how he imagined. He came to appreciate his new friends and was willing to isolate himself as a god of time to protect them, even if it came with his own misery. He wasted so much time pursuing something that could never happen, and now, time is all he has left.