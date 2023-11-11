The Marvels: Carol Danvers' Relationship With Valkyrie, Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Marvels"

You can't have a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie without a couple of cameos, and one of the most interesting in "The Marvels" belongs to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). First introduced back in "Thor: Ragnarok," Valkyrie has become a steady supporting player in the MCU and a fan favorite. She's also one of the franchise's few canonical queer characters.

That last detail is important to remember for Valkyrie's cameo in "The Marvels." She pops up in the film's second act for just a short moment, called in by Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) for a quick favor. Because Carol, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) fail to stop Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) from destroying the Skrull colony on Tarnax, a group of refugees is forced to flee aboard Captain Marvel's spaceship. Carol then contacts Valkyrie, who uses the Bifrost to transport the Skrulls away to a safe location.

The more interesting part of Valkyrie's cameo, though, is her interaction with Captain Marvel. It's about as overt of a gay moment as the MCU is allowed to have, complete with a cute pet nickname ("Marv"), tender hand-holding, and a sweet kiss on the cheek. It's still basically a crumb for queer MCU fans, vague enough to keep bigots in their seats and short enough to be cut if needed in markets that ban LGBTQ+ material. It's far from the representation that fans have been asking of Disney for years, but it does appear to be a nod to an infatuation between Carol and Valkyrie.